Poured Over: Regina Porter on The Rich People Have Gone Away

Regina Porter’s The Rich People Have Gone Away is a mystery in the era of lockdown featuring a diverse cast of New York City characters and no shortage of literary intrigue. Porter joins us to talk about writing a novel set during COVID-19, subverting expectations, crafting characters with humor and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

