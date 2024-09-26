Poured Over: Richard Powers on Playground
Playground by Richard Powers is a multi-layered novel about life in, out of and around the ocean and explores ideas of playgrounds and paradise; computer games and AI; adventure, exploration, colonization and more. Powers joins us to talk about the inception of the story, his research process, the importance and beauty of connecting to the natural world and more with guest host, Chris Gillespie. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.
