Poured Over: Richard Powers on Playground

Playground by Richard Powers is a multi-layered novel about life in, out of and around the ocean and explores ideas of playgrounds and paradise; computer games and AI; adventure, exploration, colonization and more. Powers joins us to talk about the inception of the story, his research process, the importance and beauty of connecting to the natural world and more with guest host, Chris Gillespie. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Playground by Richard Powers

The Overstory by Richard Powers

Bewilderment by Richard Powers

Finite and Infinite Games by James P. Carse

Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake

The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Orbital by Samantha Harvey

State of Wonder by Ann Patchett