Poured Over: Robin Sloan on Moonbound

Moonbound by Robin Sloan is a novel featuring charm, wit and time-bending set in the world of Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore. Sloan joins us to talk about imaging the future in his writing, creating unique and engaging stories, literature as nourishment and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

Featured Books (Episode):

Moonbound by Robin Sloan

Mr. Penumbra’s 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan

Sourdough by Robin Sloan

Imagination: A Manifesto by Ruha Benjamin

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien

The History of Middle-earth by J.R.R. Tolkien with Christopher Tolkien

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

This is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Dreadful by Caitlin Rozakis