Poured Over: Robin Wall Kimmerer on The Serviceberry

The Serviceberry by Robin Wall Kimmerer reflects with care and compassion on humanity’s reciprocal relationship with nature and the economy. Kimmerer joins us to talk about the ways the natural world reflects human society, how we can reframe our views on the systems around us, what we can do to improve our connection to nature and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

