Poured Over: Rufi Thorpe on Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Margo’s Got Money Troubles features Rufi Thorpe’s wry voice and sharp insights in a rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life, complicated families, and social media. Thorpe joins us to talk about empowered characters, stigmas and societal judgements of young mothers, the dangers of ambition and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
