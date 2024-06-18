Poured Over: Rufi Thorpe on Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Margo’s Got Money Troubles features Rufi Thorpe’s wry voice and sharp insights in a rollicking ride about the hustle and grind life, complicated families, and social media. Thorpe joins us to talk about empowered characters, stigmas and societal judgements of young mothers, the dangers of ambition and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

