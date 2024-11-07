Poured Over: Ruth Dickey of the National Book Foundation

Ruth Dickey, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation, joins us to talk about her connection to the organization, the process of judging the National Book Awards, who she is as a reader and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc, Jamie, and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

March: Book Three by John Lewis

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward

Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson

My Friends by Hisham Matar

Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu

Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

The Great Fire by Shirley Hazzard

Behind the Beautiful Forever by Katherine Boo

The Shipping News by Annie Proulx