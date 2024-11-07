Poured Over: Ruth Dickey of the National Book Foundation
Ruth Dickey, Executive Director of the National Book Foundation, joins us to talk about her connection to the organization, the process of judging the National Book Awards, who she is as a reader and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc, Jamie, and Donald.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app
Featured Books (Episode):
March: Book Three by John Lewis
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson
My Friends by Hisham Matar
Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu
Chain-Gang All-Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
The Rabbit Hutch by Tess Gunty
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
The Great Fire by Shirley Hazzard
Behind the Beautiful Forever by Katherine Boo
The Shipping News by Annie Proulx