Poured Over: Sarah Perry on Enlightenment

Enlightenment by Sarah Perry is a story of lost love, longing and scientific pursuit with transportive and transformative prose. Perry joins us to talk about writing about ethics, class and money in her work, female rage, redemption and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

