Poured Over: Siân Hughes on Pearl

Pearl by Siân Hughes is a story of mothers, daughters, an old house, and one haunting poem. Hughes joins us to talk about village life, her writing process for a coming-of-age novel, playfulness in her work and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Pearl by Siân Hughes

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, Pearl, and Sir Orfeo translated by J.R.R. Tolkien

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Old God’s Time by Sebastian Barry

The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett