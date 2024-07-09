Poured Over: Taffy Brodesser-Akner on Long Island Compromise

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner is a story about the benefits and consequences of wealth and the lengths we’ll go to run from our real stories. Brodesser-Akner joins us to talk about family dynamics and trauma, privilege, the American dream and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Long Island Compromise by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Capital in the Twenty-First Century by Thomas Piketty

American Pastoral by Philip Roth