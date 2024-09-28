Poured Over: Tammy Armstrong on Pearly Everlasting

Pearly Everlasting by Tammy Armstrong is a journey through the forest in a tale of friendship, family and hope. Armstrong joins us to talk about the photo that inspired the book, her research process, the importance of chosen family and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

Pearly Everlasting by Tammy Armstrong

Housekeeping by Marilynne Robinson

Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy