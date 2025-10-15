Poured Over: Thomas Schlesser on Mona’s Eyes

Mona’s Eyes by Thomas Schlesser is a multigenerational family story and a vivid exploration of art through a young girl’s museum adventures with her beloved grandfather. Thomas joins us to talk about choosing which artworks to include in the novel, creating his cast of characters, relating life lessons to famous works or art, accessibility, melancholy, beauty and more with guest host Brenda Allison.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Brenda Allison and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

