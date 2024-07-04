Poured Over: Timothy Egan on A Fever in the Heartland

In A Fever in the Heartland, Timothy Egan takes us back to Jazz Age America to deliver a true story of an American woman shutting down a con man’s plans. Egan joins us to talk about his past in storytelling, some of America’s lesser-known history, his approaches to writing narrative nonfiction and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

A Fever in the Heartland by Timothy Egan

The Worst Hard Time by Timothy Egan

The Big Burn by Timothy Egan

Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher by Timothy Egan

The Wager by David Grann

Grant by Ron Chernow

The Rediscovery of America by Ned Blackhawk