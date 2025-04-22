A Little More Time With the Girls: A Guest Post by Rachel Ekstrom Courage

Join the Golden Girls in this rollicking whodunit set in the swampy wilds of Miami. Read on for an exclusive essay from author Rachel Ekstrom Courage on writing Murder by Cheesecake.

When Dorothy's obnoxious date is found dead in a hotel freezer, it not only ruins a gorgeous cheesecake but threatens the elaborate St. Olaf–themed wedding Rose is hosting.

I absolutely adore The Golden Girls, so when I got the chance to write a cozy mystery featuring my all-time favorite characters, I just about jumped out of my support hose! I’ve gotten decades of comfort and laughter from watching this iconic show over the years, and it’s been so exciting to explore and share this world in book form . . . not to mention giving myself—and all the other fans out there—a little more time with the Girls.

I had a blast immersing myself in 80s and 90s Miami fashion (shoulder pads, anyone?) and writing scenes with the Girls drinking coffee in their cozy kitchen, trading jokes on their coral rattan couch, and hanging out on the peaceful lanai of 6151 Richmond Street.

To get in the spirit, I’d start my writing days with an episode or two of the Golden Girls, often writing in a pair of pink and green botanical pajamas—their palm-frond print is a perfect match for the wallpaper in Blanche’s bedroom!—and fueled by iced coffee and cheesecake. After all, cheesecake is such an important part of the show, so of course I had to sample some slices during the writing process, for research purposes. I even got to develop an original cheesecake recipe with the help of my mom, and you can find it in the back of the book (the lingonberry drizzle is optional!).

It’s been a dream come true to cook up new adventures for our Girls. I’ve watched the show so many times that I could hear their voices in my head while I was writing, and I was curious to see how they’d handle a murder. I knew they could probably solve a mystery: they’re smart and they each bring their own unique personalities and talents to the table. But could they do it while also pulling off a traditional St. Olaf wedding? And would their friendship survive if one of them was accused of the crime?

It was definitely intimidating to write for such beloved characters, but it was a delight to discover what Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia would do and say in each chapter, and to see how they’d handle themselves when one of them becomes a suspect. Spoiler alert: there’s a Murder by Cheesecake! But no matter the circumstances, the Girls are such rays of sunshine and I loved getting to spend time with them again: hearing their fast and funny rapport, watching their antics at an unusual bachelorette party, and choosing their disguises when they go “undercover.”

The Girls are laugh-out-loud funny—and writing this book was an opportunity for me to indulge my own sense of humor, which is something that had taken a backseat in my life in recent years. Long before I’d gotten my first book deal, I’d enrolled—on a whim—in a beginner stand-up comedy class that was led by the author and comedian Karen Bergeen, and for our “graduation” we opened a show for the magnificent Jim Gaffingan. That goofy sense of humor is a big part of who I am, and I realized that I very much missed making people laugh, so I relished the chance to lean into that part of my personality while I was writing this book.

But the very best part of writing Murder by Cheesecake was getting to spend time with Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia again, to be surrounded by their wisecracks and wit, the warmth of their friendship, and their nuggets of wisdom. I often found myself smiling at my keyboard while I was writing, and I sincerely hope readers will find laughter and comfort in these pages.