B&N Exclusive Speculative Fiction & Fantasy Books: Take Your Collection to the Next Level

A Day of Fallen Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A Day of Fallen Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
This prequel to The Priory of the Orange Tree is the backstory fans will be delighted to get lost in. With more dragons, magic, and lore, this epic fantasy envelops its readers in its world and keeps them spellbound. Add an extra special edition to your collection with our exclusive, complete with special end papers, a custom foil stamp, and a bonus scene focusing on Tunuva and Esbar’s courtship.
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Shannon Chakraborty , S. A. Chakraborty
Shannon Chakraborty’s Daevabad Trilogy swept us away in its current, and we’re thrilled that the tide has returned with The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi. Taking place in the same world six hundred years earlier, this story of a retired pirate returning to a life at sea for one last adventure is filled with magic and mayhem. Our exclusive edition is a treasure trove with even more marauders, colorful endpapers, a unique cover stamp, and Amina al-Sirafi’s pirate origin story.
The Sun and Its Shade (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Sun and Its Shade (B&N Exclusive Edition)
TikTok sensation Piper CJ brings us the sequel to The Night and Its Moon, taking us on another epic adventure with three of our favorite things: romance, magic, and betrayal. Addicting and enchanting, The Sun and Its Shade will have you begging for more adventures in its world, and luckily for you, we have that covered. Our edition is signed by Piper CJ and includes an exclusive novella about Zaccai, one of the Northern fae.
In the Lives of Puppets (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In the Lives of Puppets (B&N Exclusive Edition)
TJ Klune is an author whose cozy fantasy vibes give us the warm hug we all need, and In the Lives of Puppets is yet another that leaves us feeling like we’ve reunited with an old friend. Travel into a peculiar forest and join in on an adventure of love and affection as a family comprised robots (and one human) tries desperately to save Gio, a fatherly inventor android. Order the B&N Exclusive edition now to get the exclusive instruction manual, “How to Care for your Rambo,” a foil case stamp, and designed endpapers!
The House in the Cerulean Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The House in the Cerulean Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The House in the Cerulean Sea is the book that made us fall head over heels for TJ Klune, bringing us a captivating story of magical misfit orphans and their protective caretaker. With whimsy, romance, and a dash of intrigue, this book makes the perfect comfort read for anyone who needs a smile. The story deserves something extra special, and our paperback exclusive with beautifully stenciled edges gives it exactly the treatment it deserves.
Under the Whispering Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Under the Whispering Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)
As you can tell, we adore TJ Klune and his charming, big-hearted books. So, it’s no surprise that TJ has gifted us with this compassionate and funny tale about life with Death, and a ghost who doesn’t want to cross over to whatever’s next. Full of comfort and hope, Under the Whispering Door stole our hearts, so much so that we got a special edition with artfully stenciled edges and a bonus story, “A Reaper’s Guide”.
The Foxglove King (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Foxglove King (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hannah Whitten delivers us the first book in an epic fantasy trilogy full of necromancy, morally grey characters, and a forbidden romance. The Foxglove King will capture readers hearts with death magic, court intrigue, and a tangled love triangle. Our exclusive edition is certain to reign supreme with its silver-foiled cover, patterned endpapers, and a Q&A with the author!
One for My Enemy (B&N Exclusive Edition)
One for My Enemy (B&N Exclusive Edition)
It’s giving rivalries, witches, and New York City Vibes. One for My Enemy is coming to hardcover, and we couldn’t be more excited about our exclusive edition with its alternative cover and a bonus story, “Love Language”. With changing priorities, loyalties put to the test, and enmity between families, this new book from Olivie Blake will have readers clamoring to find out what happens next.
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue (B&N Exclusive Edition)
V.E. Schwab is one of those authors that we simply couldn’t get enough of ever since we first ventured into one of her books. Full of her signature wit and a mesmerizing main character, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue is one that readers won’t be able to put down. While Addie might be unflappable, our exclusive paperback comes complete with designed French flaps, deckled edges, an alternate cover, and even the exclusive bonus story, “Ghost in the Frame”.
Hell Bent (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hell Bent (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Leigh Bardugo’s Ninth House brought us sinister intrigue and atmospheric chills in a dark academia story we simply couldn’t put down, and now, Hell Bent provides all that and more. With its intricate world full of dark magic, murder, and monsters, this novel is the follow-up we have been craving. You’ll be dead set on owning our exclusive edition with its special red cover, designed endpapers, and a bonus annotated chapter from Leigh Bardugo herself!
Throne of the Fallen (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Throne of the Fallen (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Kerri Maniscalco brings us her adult debut with Throne of the Fallen, set in the same world as her Kingdom of the Wicked series. This genre-bending novel will entrance readers as they embark on a dangerous adventure alongside the Prince of Envy and Camilla, a uniquely talented artist whose work is highly sought after. With a unique cover and bonus content, our exclusive edition is one you’ll want to make sure you preorder!
