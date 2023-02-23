B&N Exclusive Speculative Fiction & Fantasy Books: Take Your Collection to the Next Level

TJ Klune

TJ Klune is an author whose cozy fantasy vibes give us the warm hug we all need, and In the Lives of Puppets is yet another that leaves us feeling like we’ve reunited with an old friend. Travel into a peculiar forest and join in on an adventure of love and affection as a family comprised robots (and one human) tries desperately to save Gio, a fatherly inventor android. Order the B&N Exclusive edition now to get the exclusive instruction manual, “How to Care for your Rambo,” a foil case stamp, and designed endpapers!