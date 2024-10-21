Secrets, Lies and Spies: Spy Books to Read Now

What do you think of when you hear the word ‘spy’? Is it gloved hands and laser fields? Maybe it’s a martini and a three-piece suit. If you love all things Mission Impossible, Kingsman and more, we have the books for you. From Mick Herron to David McCloskey, Nick Harkaway and more, these novels of secrets, lies and spies will keep you on your toes — and looking over your shoulder.

The Seventh Floor: A Novel by David McCloskey. In a job this unforgiving, friendship can't last. These secret agents have survived the unspeakable together, and now their next targets are each other. Read more from David McCloskey in his exclusive B&N Reads guest post, here.

Alias Emma by Ava Glass. If you've ever had a bad day, it still wouldn't compare to Emma Makepeace's bad night. Our former Monthly Pick is a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase that'll leave you breathless.

Karla's Choice: A John le Carré Novel by Nick Harkaway. John Le Carré's son takes up the mantle on an iconic series and asks: can George Smiley survive his very last mission? Go behind the scenes of Karla's Choice with Nick Harkaway and Miwa Messer on Poured Over this fall.

Slow Horses (Deluxe Edition) by Mick Herron. A house for disgraced MI5 agents, all of whom want to get back to work. It's a fantastic premise, and Mick Herron delivers on the promises he sets up. It's thrilling, it's unique, and it's a compelling look at complex characters.

The Secret Hours by Mick Herron. The Secret Hours is the heart-jumping prequel to the series that started with Slow Horses. Here you'll learn how the pejoratively named "Slow Horses" got their name and made their way into the spy game. The chase is on!

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy (George Smiley Series) by John le Carré. For six decades, John le Carré wrote novels that came to define our age. You'll finish reading wanting to set up codenames, drop points and international travel in disguise.