Studio Ghibli Movie to Book Pairings

Sure, you could also just read Howl’s Moving Castle by Dianne Wynne Jones (and you absolutely should), but in the meantime, who doesn’t love the story of a girl carried off on a whirlwind adventure full of unexpected magic, where she must not only survive, but thrive? Sophie does it with the help of Howl and Co., and you’ll find similarly sensational storytelling in Greenwild, the story of a young girl in charge of saving a lush paradise of mystical greenery and botanical geniuses. And it all starts with opening a door.