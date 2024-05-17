Studio Ghibli Movie to Book Pairings
Few storytellers are as celebrated as Studio Ghibli’s Hayao Miyazaki, whose fantastical stories have captured imaginations young and old for decades. But what about when you’ve seen every Ghibli film and are left wishing for more? We’re here to help. While Studio Ghibli is a singular experience, that doesn’t mean you can’t make the leap from a Ghibli film to a similar book and find a new wondrous world to lose yourself in. So, let’s look at some read-alikes:
Castle in the Sky and The Whisperwicks: Labyrinth of Lost and Found
The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jordan Lees
A heroic pair of kids in a magical realm full of mystery and danger? That applies to both of these stories. In The Whisperwicks: Labyrinth of Lost and Found, Benjamiah finds himself lost in a strange maze with more secrets and perils than his scientific mind can keep up with — but with the help of Elizabella, they just might be able to solve the puzzle and get Benjamiah home safely.
A heroic pair of kids in a magical realm full of mystery and danger? That applies to both of these stories. In The Whisperwicks: Labyrinth of Lost and Found, Benjamiah finds himself lost in a strange maze with more secrets and perils than his scientific mind can keep up with — but with the help of Elizabella, they just might be able to solve the puzzle and get Benjamiah home safely.
My Neighbor Totoro and Crenshaw
Crenshaw
Giant cats — some shaped like buses, some surfing and dealing ice cream cones — there’s plenty to go around between My Neighbor Totoro and Crenshaw. Both stories will scratch the itch of sprucing up reality with a dose of the unbelievable. In Crenshaw, Jackson must face increasing stress that no child should have to, but with the help of his imaginary friend Crenshaw (he is imaginary, right?), he might just make it through.
Giant cats — some shaped like buses, some surfing and dealing ice cream cones — there’s plenty to go around between My Neighbor Totoro and Crenshaw. Both stories will scratch the itch of sprucing up reality with a dose of the unbelievable. In Crenshaw, Jackson must face increasing stress that no child should have to, but with the help of his imaginary friend Crenshaw (he is imaginary, right?), he might just make it through.
Spirited Away and Anzu and the Realm of Darkness
Anzu and the Realm of Darkness
Mai K. Nguyen
A young girl accidentally finds herself whisked away to a spirit world, where she is up against impossible odds to sort herself out and make it back to her reality. That’s what happens in both stories, not to mention the major cultural touchpoints that form the backbone of these incredible worlds. In Anzu and the Realm of Darkness, Anzu has to face off against a legion of Japanese mythological creatures (some good, some bad) as she grapples with her own identity.
Howl’s Moving Castle and Greenwild
Greenwild: The World Behind the Door (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Pari Thomson
Sure, you could also just read Howl’s Moving Castle by Dianne Wynne Jones (and you absolutely should), but in the meantime, who doesn’t love the story of a girl carried off on a whirlwind adventure full of unexpected magic, where she must not only survive, but thrive? Sophie does it with the help of Howl and Co., and you’ll find similarly sensational storytelling in Greenwild, the story of a young girl in charge of saving a lush paradise of mystical greenery and botanical geniuses. And it all starts with opening a door.
And a few more books, just in case:
Tokyo Night Parade
J.P. Takahashi
A young girl leads a parade of ghosts around Tokyo, but what will she do when the night ends?
I Lived Inside a Whale (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Xin Li
A magical quest with a simple objective: silence. But as with any quest, it’s often the journey, not the destination, that really matters.
The Magic Fish: (A Graphic Novel)
A child’s search for self, his family’s past, and a gorgeous fairytale woven together to tell a complete story where the line between magic and reality is closer than you think.
