Summer Reading: Pennsylvania Edition
We caught up with booksellers Holly N. and Julie G. to hear all about what their communities in Pennsylvania recommend to round out 2024’s summer of reading. Read on to meet our booksellers and get to know what the Keystone State has lining their shelves.
From Bookseller Holly N.
Erie, being a relatively small metropolitan area, surrounded by small towns and agricultural residences, allows us personal connections throughout our community. Many people we meet, know people we know. This hometown feel is what I treasure most.
From Bookseller Julie G.
My community is the book people around me who I work with, sell books to and the friends who I debate the impact of authors and their books. It’s a huge warm group of people who get excited about the contents of words between pages of thick cardboard, it’s the excitement we share about a new release of a title, and the joy of sharing the discovery a book or a book podcast which has left a deep imprint on us.
I am part of the Philadelphia metropolitan market. It’s a big, loud older city filled with history, sports, and first in major contributions to the county and passion. Passion doesn’t ooze out of the city, it screams out and has shaped how I do things with passion and conviction.
What’s the summer reading title that best represents your state or your community?
Paperback $16.99
Cape May: A Novel
Cape May: A Novel
By Chip Cheek
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
On the way to Cape May, fall in love with the perfect beach reach. – Bookseller Julie G.
On the way to Cape May, fall in love with the perfect beach reach. – Bookseller Julie G.
What’s your favorite summer reading recommendation for young readers?
Paperback $8.99
Hatchet (Brian's Saga Series #1)
Hatchet (Brian's Saga Series #1)
By Gary Paulsen
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
Outdoor adventure, survival and courage. Could you survive? – Bookseller Holly N.
Outdoor adventure, survival and courage. Could you survive? – Bookseller Holly N.
Paperback
$8.99
$9.99
Skandar and the Unicorn Thief (Skandar Series #1)
Skandar and the Unicorn Thief (Skandar Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$8.99
$9.99
Action, friendships and a great plot twist! – Bookseller Holly N.
Action, friendships and a great plot twist! – Bookseller Holly N.
Paperback $8.99
Abeni's Song
Abeni's Song
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
An epic middle grade fantasy adventure- picture the guests and companionship of Lord of the Rings with a backdrop of African magic and folklore. – Bookseller Kim S.
An epic middle grade fantasy adventure- picture the guests and companionship of Lord of the Rings with a backdrop of African magic and folklore. – Bookseller Kim S.
Paperback
$5.99
$9.99
The Wishing Spell (The Land of Stories Series #1)
The Wishing Spell (The Land of Stories Series #1)
By Chris Colfer
In Stock Online
Paperback
$5.99
$9.99
Twins who are transported to a fairytale land, through an old book, are tasked with saving the magical lands. – Bookseller Kalei C.
Twins who are transported to a fairytale land, through an old book, are tasked with saving the magical lands. – Bookseller Kalei C.
Paperback $8.99
The Iron Trial (Magisterium Series #1)
The Iron Trial (Magisterium Series #1)
By Holly Black , Cassandra Clare
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
Callum has spent his whole life being told to stay away from magic. He does until the day comes he’s no longer given a choice. – Bookseller Kalei C.
Callum has spent his whole life being told to stay away from magic. He does until the day comes he’s no longer given a choice. – Bookseller Kalei C.
Hardcover
$11.49
$13.99
The Last Kids on Earth (Last Kids on Earth Series #1)
The Last Kids on Earth (Last Kids on Earth Series #1)
By
Max Brallier
Illustrator Douglas Holgate
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$11.49
$13.99
It’s fun, action packed and an excellent transition from Dogman and Wimpy Kid. – Bookseller Julie G.
It’s fun, action packed and an excellent transition from Dogman and Wimpy Kid. – Bookseller Julie G.
What’s your favorite YA summer reading recommendation?
Paperback $10.99
Blade of Secrets (Bladesmith #1)
Blade of Secrets (Bladesmith #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $10.99
Strong female protagonist, who suffers from high anxiety, still finds her inner strength to attempt the removal of a warlord. – Holly N.
Strong female protagonist, who suffers from high anxiety, still finds her inner strength to attempt the removal of a warlord. – Holly N.
Paperback $10.99
The Inheritance Games (Inheritance Games Series #1)
The Inheritance Games (Inheritance Games Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $10.99
An old, rich man leaves his fortune to a random girl instead of his several grandsons. – Bookseller Kalei C.
An old, rich man leaves his fortune to a random girl instead of his several grandsons. – Bookseller Kalei C.
Paperback
$10.99
$12.99
The Cruel Prince (Folk of the Air Series #1)
The Cruel Prince (Folk of the Air Series #1)
By Holly Black
In Stock Online
Paperback
$10.99
$12.99
A YA Fantasy that’s split between the real world and a mystical one. Beautiful power struggle and court politics. Strong, powerful female lead. – Bookseller Kalei C.
A YA Fantasy that’s split between the real world and a mystical one. Beautiful power struggle and court politics. Strong, powerful female lead. – Bookseller Kalei C.
Paperback $11.99
Best Vacation Ever
Best Vacation Ever
In Stock Online
Paperback $11.99
Flip Flops, Bikinis, and Drama! – Bookseller Julie G.
Flip Flops, Bikinis, and Drama! – Bookseller Julie G.
What’s your idea of a canon-classic that’s perfect for summer reading?
Paperback
$9.49
$12.99
The Outsiders
The Outsiders
By S. E. Hinton
In Stock Online
Paperback
$9.49
$12.99
A classic that even the most reluctant reader will love. Timeless. – Bookseller Holly N.
A classic that even the most reluctant reader will love. Timeless. – Bookseller Holly N.
Hardcover $20.00
Little Women
Little Women
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.00
You will get caught in the grip of such a wonderful story that is as fearless as it is timeless. – Bookseller Julie G.
You will get caught in the grip of such a wonderful story that is as fearless as it is timeless. – Bookseller Julie G.
What book do you think everyone should be reading this summer?
Paperback $12.99
Warrior of the Wild
Warrior of the Wild
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
Strong female protagonist who won’t let any challenges stand in the way of her dream and honor. – Bookseller Holly N.
Strong female protagonist who won’t let any challenges stand in the way of her dream and honor. – Bookseller Holly N.
Paperback $19.99
Malice (Faithful and the Fallen Series #1)
Malice (Faithful and the Fallen Series #1)
By John Gwynne
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
The first of a quartet filled with action, adventure, good and evil. Wonderful character development. – Bookseller Holly N.
The first of a quartet filled with action, adventure, good and evil. Wonderful character development. – Bookseller Holly N.
Paperback $18.99
Transfer of Power (Mitch Rapp Series #1)
Transfer of Power (Mitch Rapp Series #1)
By Vince Flynn
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
First book in the Mitch Rapp series. I have been reading this series since it came out. Action, action and more action! – Bookseller Steve S.
First book in the Mitch Rapp series. I have been reading this series since it came out. Action, action and more action! – Bookseller Steve S.
Paperback $17.00
The Cheat Sheet: A Novel
The Cheat Sheet: A Novel
By Sarah Adams
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
A funny, fluffy read where a pro football player and his teammates use sports plays as a way to get his best friend to fall for him. – Bookseller Kalei C.
A funny, fluffy read where a pro football player and his teammates use sports plays as a way to get his best friend to fall for him. – Bookseller Kalei C.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
The Paris Apartment
The Paris Apartment
By Lucy Foley
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.99
$18.99
Perfect thriller for any plane ride! Visit in Paris without the Olympic sized crowds. – Bookseller Julie G.
Perfect thriller for any plane ride! Visit in Paris without the Olympic sized crowds. – Bookseller Julie G.
What nonfiction are you taking outside for summer reading?
Birds of Pennsylvania Field Guide
Birds of Pennsylvania Field Guide
By Stan Tekiela
Paperback $14.95
Wonderful pocket sized references for the novice birder. Color coded identifiers make for easy look ups and the checklist at the back is a handy addition! – Bookseller Kim S.
Paperback
$24.48
$26.99
An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942-1943 (Liberation Trilogy, Volume 1)
An Army at Dawn: The War in North Africa, 1942-1943 (Liberation Trilogy, Volume 1)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$24.48
$26.99
First volume in the Liberators trilogy. Winner of the Pulitzer. For anyone looking for a good summary of the war in North Africa. – Bookseller Steve S.
First volume in the Liberators trilogy. Winner of the Pulitzer. For anyone looking for a good summary of the war in North Africa. – Bookseller Steve S.
Hardcover $29.99
Left for Dead: Shipwreck, Treachery, and Survival at the Edge of the World
Left for Dead: Shipwreck, Treachery, and Survival at the Edge of the World
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
If you enjoyed The Wager, you would love to be castaway with Dolin’s latest in 1812 Falkland Islands, where mistrust runs higher than the tide. – Bookseller Julie G.
If you enjoyed The Wager, you would love to be castaway with Dolin’s latest in 1812 Falkland Islands, where mistrust runs higher than the tide. – Bookseller Julie G.