Summer Reading: Texas Edition

If you’ve been wondering what the great people of Texas are reading this summer, we’ve got just the thing. Read on for the excellent summertime recommendations from booksellers in Dallas and Flower Mound, Texas.

From Bookseller Michelle L. — Being one of the largest metropolitan areas in the US, Dallas is an incredibly diverse community. I love the dichotomy of independent Old West meeting East Coast sophistication. It’s an ever-evolving and dynamic city and represents so many different cultures. I like to think that Dallas residents are welcoming and helpful – curious and ready to take on a challenge. And this is exactly what I see in our store’s customers. The diversity in requested book titles is wide and the interactions are engaging.

Mr. Texas: A novel By Lawrence Wright — Great satire of Texas politics that showcases all that is good, bad and crazy in this state. Timely pick for an election year.

Funny Story By Emily Henry — When? Summer. Where? Idyllic small town vacation destination. What? A warm, hilarious, feel good rom-com. Light and sublime, like a summer breeze.

Ferris (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Kate DiCamillo — Wonderful slice of life — all the ups, downs and sideways of a family in a small town told by the narrator during the summer before fifth grade. Every good story is a love story — and this is no exception.

Bridge to Bat City By Ernest Cline — For anyone who has ever been fascinated with the famous Austin bat colony, the city's amazing music legacy — it is a "tall tale" told with the heart and stays true to the slogan "Keep Austin weird."

If you’re looking to explore the bookshelves of other parts of the Lone Star State, meet Lisa B. and other booksellers from Flower Mound, Texas.

From Bookseller Lisa B. — Flower Mound, Texas is charming! Our book loving customers include hometown Texas ranchers to leaders in growing North Texas industries. Families from culturally diverse communities around the world are calling Flower Mound their home, and bringing their children to Barnes & Noble to experience a vibrant reading environment. Our booksellers thrive at curating displays to provide discovery of new titles and highlight their enthusiasm for favorite authors. We love being our community’s local bookstore and always look forward to engaging our customers with a Texas-sized welcome!

The Ministry of Time: A Novel By Kaliane Bradley — What should I read next? Take the pressure off because Bradley provides it all: time-travel, romance, polar exploration, cloak-and-dagger, humor. A crazy clever debut.

Bookseller Anushka C.’s recommendations

Bookseller Alex W.’s recommendations:

Long Island (Oprah's Book Club) By Colm Tóibín — Those of us who have already encountered Eilis are fascinated to find out where life led her. For those that haven't, this is a perfect intro.

Tell Me Everything: A Novel By Elizabeth Strout — Because for us fans, we always want a chance to see how life is treating Olive Kitteridge, Lucy Barton and Bob Burgess. So glad Olive survived the pandemic!

Bookseller KR S.’s recommendations:

Raymie Nightingale By Kate DiCamillo — Raymie, Beverly and Louisiana all enter the beauty pageant for different reason, but by the end of the summer they'll be inseparable. The perfect summertime story.

Check out the fantastic displays below from Lisa B.’s store in Flower Mound, Texas.