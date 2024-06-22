Summer Reading: Texas Edition
If you’ve been wondering what the great people of Texas are reading this summer, we’ve got just the thing. Read on for the excellent summertime recommendations from booksellers in Dallas and Flower Mound, Texas.
From Bookseller Michelle L. — Being one of the largest metropolitan areas in the US, Dallas is an incredibly diverse community. I love the dichotomy of independent Old West meeting East Coast sophistication. It’s an ever-evolving and dynamic city and represents so many different cultures. I like to think that Dallas residents are welcoming and helpful – curious and ready to take on a challenge. And this is exactly what I see in our store’s customers. The diversity in requested book titles is wide and the interactions are engaging.
Mr. Texas: A novel
Mr. Texas: A novel
Great satire of Texas politics that showcases all that is good, bad and crazy in this state. Timely pick for an election year.
Funny Story
By Emily Henry
When? Summer. Where? Idyllic small town vacation destination. What? A warm, hilarious, feel good rom-com. Light and sublime, like a summer breeze.
Ferris (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Wonderful slice of life — all the ups, downs and sideways of a family in a small town told by the narrator during the summer before fifth grade. Every good story is a love story — and this is no exception.
Bridge to Bat City
By Ernest Cline
For anyone who has ever been fascinated with the famous Austin bat colony, the city’s amazing music legacy — it is a “tall tale” told with the heart and stays true to the slogan “Keep Austin weird.”
Paperback $11.99
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)
By Jenny Han
Paperback $11.99
This coming-of-age YA trilogy speaks of all things wonderful about summer — the possibilities of first loves and adapting to changes as you grow up.
The Count of Monte Cristo
Alexandre Dumas
What an epic adventure, love story, mystery and quest for redemption! It’s all the things!
Paperback $17.00
The Good Girl's Guide to Getting Lost: A Memoir of Three Continents, Two Friends, and One Unexpected Adventure
Paperback $17.00
What if you just bought a ticket to Ireland and flew there on a whim? What if you, then, decided to forge on and take a year-long odyssey traveling the globe? This memoir is the perfect summer inspiration.
If you’re looking to explore the bookshelves of other parts of the Lone Star State, meet Lisa B. and other booksellers from Flower Mound, Texas.
From Bookseller Lisa B. — Flower Mound, Texas is charming! Our book loving customers include hometown Texas ranchers to leaders in growing North Texas industries. Families from culturally diverse communities around the world are calling Flower Mound their home, and bringing their children to Barnes & Noble to experience a vibrant reading environment. Our booksellers thrive at curating displays to provide discovery of new titles and highlight their enthusiasm for favorite authors. We love being our community’s local bookstore and always look forward to engaging our customers with a Texas-sized welcome!
Hardcover $28.99
The Ministry of Time: A Novel
Hardcover $28.99
What should I read next? Take the pressure off because Bradley provides it all: time-travel, romance, polar exploration, cloak-and-dagger, humor. A crazy clever debut.
How to Solve Your Own Murder: A Novel
Knives Out fans take note! Most fun you’ll have sleuthing poolside this summer.
Bookseller Anushka C.’s recommendations
Nixonland: The Rise of a President and the Fracturing of America
Long summer days are perfect for long books about American history. Nixonland reads like a novel and leaves no stone unturned.
Paperback $9.99
From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler (Deluxe Keepsake Edition)
E. L. Konigsburg
Paperback $9.99
The very best kind of runaway story that takes place in the Metropolitan Museum of Art! A perfect read for summertime escapism.
Bookseller Alex W.’s recommendations:
The Last Murder at the End of the World: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
An island mystery intriguingly woven, of interest to moms, dads, grads, and all who might be looking for a literary escape for the summer.
Long Island (Oprah's Book Club)
By Colm Tóibín
By Colm Tóibín
Those of us who have already encountered Eilis are fascinated to find out where life led her. For those that haven’t, this is a perfect intro.
Hardcover $30.00
Tell Me Everything: A Novel
Hardcover $30.00
Because for us fans, we always want a chance to see how life is treating Olive Kitteridge, Lucy Barton and Bob Burgess. So glad Olive survived the pandemic!
Bridge to Bat City
By Ernest Cline
I’ve been told a whole class of kids enjoyed it! A perfect recipe of superior storytelling, Austin and of course bats. Every kid in TX should be reading this one this summer!
Bookseller KR S.’s recommendations:
Paperback $12.99
The Golden Compass (His Dark Materials Series #1) (HBO Tie-In Edition)
Paperback $12.99
The best way to escape the oppressive summer heat is to enter the world in which every one is cold. Spend your summer with Lyra Silvertongue.
Raymie Nightingale
Raymie Nightingale
Paperback $8.99
Raymie, Beverly and Louisiana all enter the beauty pageant for different reason, but by the end of the summer they’ll be inseparable. The perfect summertime story.
Check out the fantastic displays below from Lisa B.’s store in Flower Mound, Texas.