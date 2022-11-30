The 15 Best Audiobooks to Listen to While Driving: Long Road Trips, Quick Drives, and Everything in Between 

Louise Penny , Ralph Cosham

We think one of the most gratifying ways to indulge in a long-running book series is to listen during various car trips, where the familiar characters become your frequent traveling companions. If you haven’t yet met Chief Inspector Armand Gamache and his friends, neighbors, co-workers, and enemies from the Quebec village of Three Pines, consider yourself lucky because you’ve just landed on a clever, humorous, surprising, and award-winning mystery series that will entertain you for years! And if you are already a longtime fan of the print versions, we encourage you to dip into any of the audiobooks. The first 10 installments feature superb narration of the many variations of French and English accents by Ralph Cosham, who earned several Earphones Awards. The latest installment is #18. That’s a lot of future travels to look forward to with old friends!