The Best Books of April 2025

The best part about April showers is curling up with great books while they pour. This month, we’ve got more than enough to keep you covered through the rainy days. From highly anticipated memoirs to breakneck thrillers to riveting history and fiction that’ll leave you breathless, we’ve got it all. These are the best books of April.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Notes to John Notes to John By Joan Didion In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Whether this is your first time reading Joan Didion (welcome!) or your hundredth, this is an essential exploration of the human condition from an irreplaceable voice. Deeply personal yet objectively universal, it’s as much a lens into Didion’s life as it is an invitation to turn the scope inward on our own lives. Whether this is your first time reading Joan Didion (welcome!) or your hundredth, this is an essential exploration of the human condition from an irreplaceable voice. Deeply personal yet objectively universal, it’s as much a lens into Didion’s life as it is an invitation to turn the scope inward on our own lives.

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Matriarch: A Memoir Matriarch: A Memoir By Tina Knowles In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A remarkable family portrait beginning with one intrepid young girl and rippling out into the past and present. It’s the story of motherhood, of growing up in a changing America, and of blazing the trail for more to come. A remarkable family portrait beginning with one intrepid young girl and rippling out into the past and present. It’s the story of motherhood, of growing up in a changing America, and of blazing the trail for more to come.

Hardcover $24.00 $29.00 Great Big Beautiful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition) Great Big Beautiful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Emily Henry In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An elusive heiress, a love story and a mystery. Cathartic, romantic, tragic and charming, Emily Henry told her readers this book challenged her like no other. Grab an extra copy — you’ll want to share it with everyone you know. An elusive heiress, a love story and a mystery. Cathartic, romantic, tragic and charming, Emily Henry told her readers this book challenged her like no other. Grab an extra copy — you’ll want to share it with everyone you know.

Paperback $23.00 $26.00 The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time By Keith Houston In Stock Online Paperback $23.00 $26.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bibliophiles, listen up! We have your next read. From writing to printing to binding and more, this is a comprehensive exploration of one of our favorite things. If you’ve ever wanted the book about books, you need this one on your shelf. Bibliophiles, listen up! We have your next read. From writing to printing to binding and more, this is a comprehensive exploration of one of our favorite things. If you’ve ever wanted the book about books, you need this one on your shelf.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Rabbit Moon: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) Rabbit Moon: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jennifer Haigh In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Claire and Aaron get the phone call any parent dreads, no matter how old their kids are: their daughter is fighting for her life in the hospital. A story of sisterhood, secrets and complicated family mythologies, Jennifer Haigh takes readers on a trip to Shanghai, where bonds are tested and old truths come to light. Claire and Aaron get the phone call any parent dreads, no matter how old their kids are: their daughter is fighting for her life in the hospital. A story of sisterhood, secrets and complicated family mythologies, Jennifer Haigh takes readers on a trip to Shanghai, where bonds are tested and old truths come to light.

Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 The Usual Desire to Kill: A Novel The Usual Desire to Kill: A Novel By Camilla Barnes In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Our favorite book families tend to be delightfully dysfunctional, and there’s no one quite like this one. With two sisters, a pair of aging parents and barn animals aplenty, The Usual Desire to Kill is a quirky and heartfelt novel that reminds readers our parents had lives before us. Our favorite book families tend to be delightfully dysfunctional, and there’s no one quite like this one. With two sisters, a pair of aging parents and barn animals aplenty, The Usual Desire to Kill is a quirky and heartfelt novel that reminds readers our parents had lives before us.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Say You'll Remember Me (B&N Exclusive Edition) Say You'll Remember Me (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Abby Jimenez In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With thousands of miles between them, can this pair find love — or was it all a fluke? A big-hearted story about family, memory, love and heartbreak, Abby Jimenez’s latest can’t be missed. With thousands of miles between them, can this pair find love — or was it all a fluke? A big-hearted story about family, memory, love and heartbreak, Abby Jimenez’s latest can’t be missed.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 The Sirens: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Sirens: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Emilia Hart In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Our former Monthly Pick author is back with another genre-bending tale. Explore the magic and terrors of the deep in The Sirens, a story about sisterhood, resilience and the power of dreams. Our former Monthly Pick author is back with another genre-bending tale. Explore the magic and terrors of the deep in The Sirens, a story about sisterhood, resilience and the power of dreams.

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance By Joe Dunthorne In Stock Online Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A deeply personal and universally resonant memoir about inherited guilt. With a tightly woven historical backdrop, this is a sweeping narrative rich in wisdom. A deeply personal and universally resonant memoir about inherited guilt. With a tightly woven historical backdrop, this is a sweeping narrative rich in wisdom.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Audition: A Novel Audition: A Novel By Katie Kitamura In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura’s latest follows one woman’s exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July. Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura’s latest follows one woman’s exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July.

Hardcover $30.99 $32.99 Firebird (Special Edition) Firebird (Special Edition) By Juliette Cross In Stock Online Hardcover $30.99 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dragons rule Rome in this dazzling love story set amidst a brutal war. When a shape-shifting general risks his life to save the life of one woman on a bloody battlefield, they know their alliance can only end in heartbreak — or worse. This red-hot fire-breathing romantasy is perfect for fans of Rebecca Yarros and Jennifer L. Armentrout. Dragons rule Rome in this dazzling love story set amidst a brutal war. When a shape-shifting general risks his life to save the life of one woman on a bloody battlefield, they know their alliance can only end in heartbreak — or worse. This red-hot fire-breathing romantasy is perfect for fans of Rebecca Yarros and Jennifer L. Armentrout.

Hardcover $27.00 $32.00 The Rebel Romanov: Julie of Saxe-Coburg, the Empress Russia Never Had The Rebel Romanov: Julie of Saxe-Coburg, the Empress Russia Never Had By Helen Rappaport In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The very definition of being ahead of her time, this is the story of a woman meant to be a bride, but who refused to settle into the traditional role asked of her. Fascinating history meets timeless themes in this inspiring character study. The very definition of being ahead of her time, this is the story of a woman meant to be a bride, but who refused to settle into the traditional role asked of her. Fascinating history meets timeless themes in this inspiring character study.

Hardcover $27.99 $32.99 The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World By William Dalrymple In Stock Online Hardcover $27.99 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Whether in art, culture, religion, science or, well, you name it, India has long been an essential driver of progress. This expansive survey of India’s contributions is an ode to a nation too often misunderstood. Whether in art, culture, religion, science or, well, you name it, India has long been an essential driver of progress. This expansive survey of India’s contributions is an ode to a nation too often misunderstood.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life By Suleika Jaouad In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you’ve ever wanted to start journaling, this is the book for you. With advice from a lifelong journaler and bestselling author, The Book of Alchemy is a practical guide to an inspired life. If you’ve ever wanted to start journaling, this is the book for you. With advice from a lifelong journaler and bestselling author, The Book of Alchemy is a practical guide to an inspired life.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 How to Seal Your Own Fate: A Novel How to Seal Your Own Fate: A Novel By Kristen Perrin In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This brand-new heiress is just getting used to estate-living when the past comes knocking at her door. Captivating and always charming, Kristen Perrin’s latest is perfect for fans of Benjamin Stevenson and Agatha Christie. This brand-new heiress is just getting used to estate-living when the past comes knocking at her door. Captivating and always charming, Kristen Perrin’s latest is perfect for fans of Benjamin Stevenson and Agatha Christie.

Hardcover $29.50 $32.50 Fahrenheit-182: A Memoir Fahrenheit-182: A Memoir By Mark Hoppus , Dan Ozzi In Stock Online Hardcover $29.50 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The electric true story of a rocker’s rise to fame. From childhood to adulthood to stardom and more, Fahrenheit-182 is a heartfelt origin story. The electric true story of a rocker’s rise to fame. From childhood to adulthood to stardom and more, Fahrenheit-182 is a heartfelt origin story.

Hardcover $30.00 The Amalfi Curse The Amalfi Curse By Sarah Penner In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Former Monthly Pick author Sarah Penner returns with a nautical novel of buried treasure, romance and the occult. This is perfect for fans of Emilia Hart and Adrienne Young. Former Monthly Pick author Sarah Penner returns with a nautical novel of buried treasure, romance and the occult. This is perfect for fans of Emilia Hart and Adrienne Young.

Hardcover $28.00 My Documents: A Novel My Documents: A Novel By Kevin Nguyen In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Centered on a family torn apart, My Documents follows four cousins navigating a tumultuous political landscape, internment camps, exploitation and isolation in this riveting novel from the author of New Waves. Centered on a family torn apart, My Documents follows four cousins navigating a tumultuous political landscape, internment camps, exploitation and isolation in this riveting novel from the author of New Waves.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Happy Land Happy Land By Dolen Perkins-Valdez In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The award-winning author of Take My Hand returns with a remarkable multigenerational story centered around a woman’s determination to uncover long hidden truths about her family’s legacy. Dolen Perkins-Valdez introduces readers to an unforgettable heroine and a town shrouded in secrets in this remarkable tale of history, home and hope. The award-winning author of Take My Hand returns with a remarkable multigenerational story centered around a woman’s determination to uncover long hidden truths about her family’s legacy. Dolen Perkins-Valdez introduces readers to an unforgettable heroine and a town shrouded in secrets in this remarkable tale of history, home and hope.

Hardcover $28.00 The Imagined Life: A Novel The Imagined Life: A Novel By Andrew Porter In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A novel about fathers and sons, complex family mythologies and buried secrets. This story of a man’s odyssey to heal past wounds is perfect for fans of Adam Haslett and Kaveh Akbar. A novel about fathers and sons, complex family mythologies and buried secrets. This story of a man’s odyssey to heal past wounds is perfect for fans of Adam Haslett and Kaveh Akbar.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 The Maid's Secret: A Maid Novel The Maid's Secret: A Maid Novel By Nita Prose In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Molly Gray has so much to look forward to: an exclusive taping of a hit TV show at herhotel and her fairytale wedding just around the corner. Nothing can ruin her good luck — until a shocking heist leaves everyone reeling. A dazzling whodunit and a breathtaking love story that spans generations — The Maid’s Secret has it all. Molly Gray has so much to look forward to: an exclusive taping of a hit TV show at herhotel and her fairytale wedding just around the corner. Nothing can ruin her good luck — until a shocking heist leaves everyone reeling. A dazzling whodunit and a breathtaking love story that spans generations — The Maid’s Secret has it all.

Hardcover $24.99 $29.99 The Perfect Divorce (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Perfect Divorce (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jeneva Rose In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sarah’s perfect marriage is cut short after a shocking betrayal that leads to an even worse discovery. This is a classic cat-and-mouse thriller from an author at the top of her game. Sarah’s perfect marriage is cut short after a shocking betrayal that leads to an even worse discovery. This is a classic cat-and-mouse thriller from an author at the top of her game.