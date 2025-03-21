The Best Books of April 2025
The best part about April showers is curling up with great books while they pour. This month, we’ve got more than enough to keep you covered through the rainy days. From highly anticipated memoirs to breakneck thrillers to riveting history and fiction that’ll leave you breathless, we’ve got it all. These are the best books of April.
Notes to John
By Joan Didion
Whether this is your first time reading Joan Didion (welcome!) or your hundredth, this is an essential exploration of the human condition from an irreplaceable voice. Deeply personal yet objectively universal, it’s as much a lens into Didion’s life as it is an invitation to turn the scope inward on our own lives.
The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780
This timely and impeccably researched look into the start of the American Revolution showcases harrowing battles, famous historical figures and the fight for democracy. This is riveting history that reads like fiction.
Matriarch: A Memoir
By Tina Knowles
A remarkable family portrait beginning with one intrepid young girl and rippling out into the past and present. It’s the story of motherhood, of growing up in a changing America, and of blazing the trail for more to come.
Great Big Beautiful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Emily Henry
An elusive heiress, a love story and a mystery. Cathartic, romantic, tragic and charming, Emily Henry told her readers this book challenged her like no other. Grab an extra copy — you’ll want to share it with everyone you know.
The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of Our Time
Bibliophiles, listen up! We have your next read. From writing to printing to binding and more, this is a comprehensive exploration of one of our favorite things. If you’ve ever wanted the book about books, you need this one on your shelf.
Rabbit Moon: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Claire and Aaron get the phone call any parent dreads, no matter how old their kids are: their daughter is fighting for her life in the hospital. A story of sisterhood, secrets and complicated family mythologies, Jennifer Haigh takes readers on a trip to Shanghai, where bonds are tested and old truths come to light.
The Determined Spy: The Turbulent Life and Times of CIA Pioneer Frank Wisner
This resoundingly human portrait of a man with many faces is a testament to the power one person can wield. From personal life to his impact on the CIA, Frank Wisner is someone worth understanding.
The Usual Desire to Kill: A Novel
Our favorite book families tend to be delightfully dysfunctional, and there’s no one quite like this one. With two sisters, a pair of aging parents and barn animals aplenty, The Usual Desire to Kill is a quirky and heartfelt novel that reminds readers our parents had lives before us.
Say You'll Remember Me (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Abby Jimenez
With thousands of miles between them, can this pair find love — or was it all a fluke? A big-hearted story about family, memory, love and heartbreak, Abby Jimenez’s latest can’t be missed.
The Sirens: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Emilia Hart
Our former Monthly Pick author is back with another genre-bending tale. Explore the magic and terrors of the deep in The Sirens, a story about sisterhood, resilience and the power of dreams.
Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance
A deeply personal and universally resonant memoir about inherited guilt. With a tightly woven historical backdrop, this is a sweeping narrative rich in wisdom.
Audition: A Novel
Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura’s latest follows one woman’s exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July.
Firebird (Special Edition)
Dragons rule Rome in this dazzling love story set amidst a brutal war. When a shape-shifting general risks his life to save the life of one woman on a bloody battlefield, they know their alliance can only end in heartbreak — or worse. This red-hot fire-breathing romantasy is perfect for fans of Rebecca Yarros and Jennifer L. Armentrout.
The Rebel Romanov: Julie of Saxe-Coburg, the Empress Russia Never Had
The very definition of being ahead of her time, this is the story of a woman meant to be a bride, but who refused to settle into the traditional role asked of her. Fascinating history meets timeless themes in this inspiring character study.
The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World
Whether in art, culture, religion, science or, well, you name it, India has long been an essential driver of progress. This expansive survey of India’s contributions is an ode to a nation too often misunderstood.
Dear Writer: Pep Talks & Practical Advice for the Creative Life
By Maggie Smith
With personal anecdotes, writing exercises and a deep-dive into the pillars of creativity, this is a one-stop-shop for budding authors from a bestselling voice in literature.
The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life
If you’ve ever wanted to start journaling, this is the book for you. With advice from a lifelong journaler and bestselling author, The Book of Alchemy is a practical guide to an inspired life.
How to Seal Your Own Fate: A Novel
This brand-new heiress is just getting used to estate-living when the past comes knocking at her door. Captivating and always charming, Kristen Perrin’s latest is perfect for fans of Benjamin Stevenson and Agatha Christie.
Fahrenheit-182: A Memoir
By Mark Hoppus , Dan Ozzi
The electric true story of a rocker’s rise to fame. From childhood to adulthood to stardom and more, Fahrenheit-182 is a heartfelt origin story.
The Griffin Sisters' Greatest Hits (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel
For fans of Coco Mellors and Daisy Jones & the Six comes a dazzling story of sisterhood, stardom, and buried secrets from the author of The Summer Place.
The Amalfi Curse
By Sarah Penner
Former Monthly Pick author Sarah Penner returns with a nautical novel of buried treasure, romance and the occult. This is perfect for fans of Emilia Hart and Adrienne Young.
My Documents: A Novel
By Kevin Nguyen
Centered on a family torn apart, My Documents follows four cousins navigating a tumultuous political landscape, internment camps, exploitation and isolation in this riveting novel from the author of New Waves.
Happy Land
The award-winning author of Take My Hand returns with a remarkable multigenerational story centered around a woman’s determination to uncover long hidden truths about her family’s legacy. Dolen Perkins-Valdez introduces readers to an unforgettable heroine and a town shrouded in secrets in this remarkable tale of history, home and hope.
The Imagined Life: A Novel
A novel about fathers and sons, complex family mythologies and buried secrets. This story of a man’s odyssey to heal past wounds is perfect for fans of Adam Haslett and Kaveh Akbar.
The Maid's Secret: A Maid Novel
By Nita Prose
Molly Gray has so much to look forward to: an exclusive taping of a hit TV show at herhotel and her fairytale wedding just around the corner. Nothing can ruin her good luck — until a shocking heist leaves everyone reeling. A dazzling whodunit and a breathtaking love story that spans generations — The Maid’s Secret has it all.
Umma: A Korean Mom's Kitchen Wisdom and 100 Family Recipes
Sarah Ahn
Nam Soon Ahn
After gaining fans all across the globe from their viral food videos, Sarah Ahn and her mom have gathered 100+ recipes to share in their very own book. From TikTok to the page, from mother to daughter, Umma is a multigenerational look into cooking, family and tradition.
The Perfect Divorce (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jeneva Rose
Sarah’s perfect marriage is cut short after a shocking betrayal that leads to an even worse discovery. This is a classic cat-and-mouse thriller from an author at the top of her game.