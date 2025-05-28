The Best Kids Books of June 2025

School’s almost out for the summer (for a lucky few, it already is!) and we know those kiddos are eager to get brand-new books in their hands. Whether you’re hunting for what pairs best with a beach day, playground afternoon or a rollicking road-trip read, we’ve got what you need. From hilarious picture books to otherworldly adventures and more, these are the best kids’ books of June.

Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 The Wild Robot on the Island The Wild Robot on the Island By Peter Brown In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Roz has walked across many pages (and screens), and now she’s coming to picture book readers for the first time! Join the wild robot herself for a touching adventure full of vibrant art and gorgeous storytelling. Roz has walked across many pages (and screens), and now she’s coming to picture book readers for the first time! Join the wild robot herself for a touching adventure full of vibrant art and gorgeous storytelling.

Hardcover $19.99 This Book Is Dangerous! (A Narwhal and Jelly Picture Book #1) This Book Is Dangerous! (A Narwhal and Jelly Picture Book #1) By Ben Clanton In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Narwhal and Jelly are renowned for their silliness, and now they’re bringing that to a new readership with the first picture book from the iconic duo. More than just a book, it’s a joint venture between the reader and Jelly, and it’s pure joy. Narwhal and Jelly are renowned for their silliness, and now they’re bringing that to a new readership with the first picture book from the iconic duo. More than just a book, it’s a joint venture between the reader and Jelly, and it’s pure joy.

Hardcover $18.99 Nobody Hugs a Cactus (B&N Exclusive Edition) Nobody Hugs a Cactus (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Carter Goodrich

Illustrator Carter Goodrich In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Poor Hank. He’s a grumpy and alone. But there is a cure to such ailments, even if he’s not receptive to it just yet. You will absolutely want to hug a cactus after reading this. Poor Hank. He’s a grumpy and alone. But there is a cure to such ailments, even if he’s not receptive to it just yet. You will absolutely want to hug a cactus after reading this.

Paperback $9.99 I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition) I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ross Montgomery In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields. An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields.

Hardcover $17.99 Greenwild: The Forest in the Sky Greenwild: The Forest in the Sky By Pari Thomson In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Daisy faces a daunting foe with all of Greenwild at stake. It’s the final showdown, and the clock is ticking. Daisy faces a daunting foe with all of Greenwild at stake. It’s the final showdown, and the clock is ticking.

Paperback $8.99 The Impossible Trials of Benjamiah Creek (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Impossible Trials of Benjamiah Creek (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jordan Lees In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The dark and winding streets of Wreathenwold hide even more secrets. With a looming menace and a mysterious mask, Benjamiah has his work cut out for him. The dark and winding streets of Wreathenwold hide even more secrets. With a looming menace and a mysterious mask, Benjamiah has his work cut out for him.

Paperback $8.99 The Tower at the End of Time (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Tower at the End of Time (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Amy Sparkes In Stock Online Paperback $8.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The house has the hiccups, which means a lot of unexpected detours. So much silliness to pair with the magic and marvel of this wacky high fantasy series. The house has the hiccups, which means a lot of unexpected detours. So much silliness to pair with the magic and marvel of this wacky high fantasy series.