The Best Kids Books of June 2025
School’s almost out for the summer (for a lucky few, it already is!) and we know those kiddos are eager to get brand-new books in their hands. Whether you’re hunting for what pairs best with a beach day, playground afternoon or a rollicking road-trip read, we’ve got what you need. From hilarious picture books to otherworldly adventures and more, these are the best kids’ books of June.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
The Wild Robot on the Island
The Wild Robot on the Island
By Peter Brown
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Roz has walked across many pages (and screens), and now she’s coming to picture book readers for the first time! Join the wild robot herself for a touching adventure full of vibrant art and gorgeous storytelling.
Roz has walked across many pages (and screens), and now she’s coming to picture book readers for the first time! Join the wild robot herself for a touching adventure full of vibrant art and gorgeous storytelling.
Hardcover $19.99
This Book Is Dangerous! (A Narwhal and Jelly Picture Book #1)
This Book Is Dangerous! (A Narwhal and Jelly Picture Book #1)
By Ben Clanton
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Narwhal and Jelly are renowned for their silliness, and now they’re bringing that to a new readership with the first picture book from the iconic duo. More than just a book, it’s a joint venture between the reader and Jelly, and it’s pure joy.
Narwhal and Jelly are renowned for their silliness, and now they’re bringing that to a new readership with the first picture book from the iconic duo. More than just a book, it’s a joint venture between the reader and Jelly, and it’s pure joy.
Hardcover $19.99
The Day the Crayons Made Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Day the Crayons Made Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Drew Daywalt
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
The crayons are back, and this time they’ve gone off to accomplish their dreams in Duncan’s bedroom. Hilarity ensues, as it always does when the crayons are concerned.
The crayons are back, and this time they’ve gone off to accomplish their dreams in Duncan’s bedroom. Hilarity ensues, as it always does when the crayons are concerned.
Hardcover $18.99
Nobody Hugs a Cactus (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Nobody Hugs a Cactus (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Carter Goodrich
Illustrator Carter Goodrich
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Poor Hank. He’s a grumpy and alone. But there is a cure to such ailments, even if he’s not receptive to it just yet. You will absolutely want to hug a cactus after reading this.
Poor Hank. He’s a grumpy and alone. But there is a cure to such ailments, even if he’s not receptive to it just yet. You will absolutely want to hug a cactus after reading this.
Hardcover $10.99
Grumpy Monkey School Stinks!: A Graphic Novel
Grumpy Monkey School Stinks!: A Graphic Novel
By
Suzanne Lang
Illustrator Max Lang
In Stock Online
Hardcover $10.99
The Grumpy Monkey goes graphic novel! That means gobs more hilarity from your favorite frowner and all his hilarious antics as Jim navigates school.
The Grumpy Monkey goes graphic novel! That means gobs more hilarity from your favorite frowner and all his hilarious antics as Jim navigates school.
Paperback
$10.99
$12.99
Karen's Ghost: A Graphic Novel (Baby-sitters Little Sister #11)
Karen's Ghost: A Graphic Novel (Baby-sitters Little Sister #11)
By
Ann M. Martin
Adapted by DK Yingst
Illustrator DK Yingst
In Stock Online
Paperback
$10.99
$12.99
It’s spooky season for the baby-sitters, and that means ghosts. Probably. Maybe? Surely not.
It’s spooky season for the baby-sitters, and that means ghosts. Probably. Maybe? Surely not.
Paperback $9.99
I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields.
An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields.
Hardcover $17.99
Greenwild: The Forest in the Sky
Greenwild: The Forest in the Sky
By Pari Thomson
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
Daisy faces a daunting foe with all of Greenwild at stake. It’s the final showdown, and the clock is ticking.
Daisy faces a daunting foe with all of Greenwild at stake. It’s the final showdown, and the clock is ticking.
Paperback $8.99
The Impossible Trials of Benjamiah Creek (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Impossible Trials of Benjamiah Creek (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jordan Lees
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
The dark and winding streets of Wreathenwold hide even more secrets. With a looming menace and a mysterious mask, Benjamiah has his work cut out for him.
The dark and winding streets of Wreathenwold hide even more secrets. With a looming menace and a mysterious mask, Benjamiah has his work cut out for him.
Paperback $8.99
The Tower at the End of Time (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Tower at the End of Time (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Amy Sparkes
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
The house has the hiccups, which means a lot of unexpected detours. So much silliness to pair with the magic and marvel of this wacky high fantasy series.
The house has the hiccups, which means a lot of unexpected detours. So much silliness to pair with the magic and marvel of this wacky high fantasy series.