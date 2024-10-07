Requesting the Pleasure of Your Company: Books with Deadly Invitations

Weddings, long weekends and spontaneous holidays all have one thing in common: a sinister aura that asks, what if everything goes wrong and you used up your vacation days for nothing? We’ve rounded up a few thrillers that’ll make you think twice about booking your next stay, from themed hotels to haunted mansions and sinister ski trips. You are cordially invited to the event of the century — as long as you can stay alive…

The Hitchcock Hotel By Stephanie Wrobel Obsessions turn deadly in this propulsive locked-room mystery. A Hitchcock fanatic plans an elaborate weekend trip to the mountains where things get complicated when a corpse turns up…

The Guest List (Reese's Book Club Pick) By Lucy Foley Like playing Clue at a wedding, Guest List introduces a dynamic set of wedding guests and a dead body. This is a great read for anyone even remotely interested in classic murder mysteries. Need more Lucy Foley? Check out The Hunting Party.

Nothing But Blackened Teeth By Cassandra Khaw Short, sharp and scary, Cassandra Khaw tells the story of a wedding party taking place at a haunted estate. Housing a lonely, undead bride set on making her presence known, this is a terrifying retelling of Japanese folklore.

The Sanatorium: Reese's Book Club (A Novel) By Sarah Pearse What could possibly go wrong at an abandoned sanatorium turned hotel? Throw in the Swiss Alps setting AND an off-duty detective and you know you are going to be in for some winter weather chills.

One by One By Ruth Ware Gather 'round the fireplace for a masterclass in suspense from Ruth Ware. A ski chalet turns deadly when guests begin to disappear, and nothing is as it seems under the fallen snow.

The Four: A Novel By Ellie Keel Pep rallies and high school sweethearts have no place in this gruesome school for the world's elite. Roam the hallowed halls of High Realms and do your best to remain unscathed…

Shiver By Allie Reynolds A weekend in the French Alps should be exhilarating in all the right ways, and this trip is anything but. With five friends stranded during a snowstorm and sinister happenings at every corner, this resort is anything but relaxing.