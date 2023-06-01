Escaping to Fantastical New Worlds: An Exclusive Guest Post From Tolá Okogwu, Author of Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun, Our June Young Reader Pick

For most of us, hair is just hair. But for Onyeka, her hair is the key to her psychokinetic powers. This thrilling story about a young British Nigerian girl coming into her powers as a Solari is perfect for fans of Amari and the Night Brothers and Skandar and the Unicorn Thief. Keep reading to find out what books Tolá Okogwu recommends you escape into this summer!

For me, books have always been about escaping to fantastical new worlds, and the very best ones also introduced me to new friends and took me on the most epic adventures. It’s what I love to read and what I most enjoy writing. So, when I decided to write my first novel, it was pretty clear what kind of book it would be. Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is about twelve-year-old Onyeka, who one day discovers she has superpowers after saving her best friend. Her mother reveals that she’s actually a Solari — a genetically enhanced human — and she whisks Onyeka off to a futuristic Nigeria and a secret high-tech school for Solari called the Academy of the Sun. There, Onyeka learns to control her newfound powers while making new friends and uncovering family secrets. She must also find the courage to defeat a deadly foe that threatens her family and the future of all Solari.

Onyeka and the Academy of the Sun is a thrilling, action-packed adventure story, with memorable characters and a Nigeria you’ve never seen before. But perhaps most importantly, it’s a story about accepting yourself as you are and owning your power — which I think makes it a perfect read for those long summer days. Here a few more suggestions to escape into this summer.

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Chronicles of Narnia Series #2)
By C. S. Lewis

Illustrator Pauline Baynes

This is the first book I ever fell in love with as a child. Lucy Pevensie taught me the power of faith, and I still can't pass a wardrobe without wanting to jump inside to look for Narnia. A classic that never disappoints, and one I come back to time and time again.

The Lightcasters
By Janelle McCurdy

Enter Anubis, a world without sunlight, and join Mia as she battles to save her family. An immersive book that's perfect for gamers and fans of magical beasts, this book will have you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

Fireborn
By Aisling Fowler

Twelve is a hero like no other and the mix of epic fantasy, emotional depth, and creepy creatures had me hooked from the first page. If you like your books with a scary edge, then this is the one for you this summer.

The Lightning Thief (Percy Jackson and the Olympians Series #1)
By Rick Riordan

As a lover of all things mythological (particularly Greek), this book is a fantastic combination of fantasy, action-adventure, and mythos. I dare you not to fall in love with Percy, Grover, and Annabeth.