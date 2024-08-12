Awards, B&N Reads, Children's Books, We Recommend, YA

What to Read Next: Walter Dean Myers Edition

By Isabelle McConville / August 12, 2024 at 1:37 am

On August 12th, what would have been his 87th birthday, we’re taking a moment to celebrate the incredible works of literature honored in Walter Dean Myers’ name. Growing up in Harlem, Myers was a voracious reader. Concerned with the lack of diversity in young adult books, Myers made it a mission in life to advocate for the voiceless and give a spotlight to unrecognized voices. The Walter Dean Myers Awards recognize outstanding novels from diverse children’s authors. We’ve rounded up our favorite winners of years past to celebrate Myers’ birthday and honor his lasting legacy. 

All American Boys

Paperback $11.49 $12.99

By Jason Reynolds , Brendan Kiely

Powerful, timely and necessary, All American Boys gives a fictionalized account of a very real issue. A police officer brutalizes a Black boy, sending him to the hospital and claiming he shoplifted. This dual-perspective novel from two esteemed authors cannot be missed.  

The Poet X

Paperback $14.99 $15.99

By Elizabeth Acevedo

Packed with hard-hitting questions about faith and identity, The Poet X is a sweeping #ownvoices tale told in beautiful, poetic language that will capture any reader.

Long Way Down

Paperback $11.49 $12.99

By Jason Reynolds

First off, it’s Jason Reynolds. Second off, this novel takes place in sixty seconds. That’s it. It’s a story of consequences, told in verse, and hits every level of the storytelling spectrum.

Punching the Air

Paperback $13.99 $15.99

By Ibi Zoboi , Yusef Salaam

An unflinching look inside the American criminal justice system told from the perspective of a boy incarcerated for a crime he didn’t commit and working to communicate his truth through art. Honest, raw and profoundly eye-opening, this is a must-read for teens and adults alike.

Ghost Boys

Paperback $8.99

By Jewell Parker Rhodes

Taking on serious, persisting issues in America, this is a deeply moving story about a young boy killed by police. The blend of story and cultural relevance is exceptional.

Firekeeper's Daughter

Paperback $14.99

By Angeline Boulley

Debut author Angeline Boulley has crafted an immersive and heart-stopping thriller told through the eyes of 18-year-old Daunis, a biracial, unenrolled member of the Ojibwe tribe. With authentic depictions of the complexities of Native communities and the trauma and strength of Native women, this book is a complete standout for YA and adult readers alike.

When Stars Are Scattered

Paperback $12.49 $13.99

By Victoria Jamieson , Omar Mohamed
Illustrator Victoria Jamieson , Iman Geddy

Omar Mohamed was only four years old when he fled to a Kenyan refugee camp from war-torn Somalia with his little brother. Accompanied by Victoria Jamieson’s brilliant graphic artwork, When Stars Are Scattered is a remarkable true account of Omar’s childhood, raising his little brother and dreaming of a better life for them both. A heartbreaking, hopeful, eye-opening must-read for all ages.

Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me

Paperback $15.99 $17.99

By Mariko Tamaki

What happens when you get to date the most popular girl in school and she turns out to be totally toxic? Laura Dean Keeps Breaking Up with Me is a surprising, funny and tender tale reminding all of us to never compromise our standards, no matter how old we are.  

The Bridge Home

Paperback $8.99

By Padma Venkatraman

Inspiring and heartfelt, this is a book that hits hard, but never loses hope. It’s the story of four homeless children and their navigation of a harsh world.

Remember Us

Hardcover $17.09 $18.99

By Jacqueline Woodson

Jacqueline Woodson brings her gorgeously lyrical style to a story about acceptance, both internal and external. Touching on important contemporary issues alongside a highly relatable narrator, this is another brilliant work from an author we all love.

