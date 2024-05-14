Where to Start Reading Alice Munro
From Lorrie Moore (I am Homeless if This is Not My Home) to Claire Dederer (Monsters) and Khaled Hosseini (The Kite Runner), countless authors have lauded Alice Munro’s incredible work. A revolutionary short story writer and novelist, Munro has won the Nobel Prize for Literature and stunned readers throughout her remarkable career with her signature precision and insight. We’ve gathered our favorite quotes to give readers — both new and longtime fans — a glimpse into the carefully crafted sentences and imagery from an astonishing writer.
Lives of Girls and Women
By Alice Munro
“His face contained for me all possibilities of fierceness and sweetness, pride and submissiveness, violence, self-containment. I never saw more in it than I had when I saw it first, because I saw everything then. The whole thing in him that I was going to love, and never catch or explain.”
Hateship, Friendship, Courtship, Loveship, Marriage
By Alice Munro
“There was a danger whenever I was on home ground. It was the danger of seeing my life through other eyes than my own.
Seeing it as an ever-increasing roll of words like barbed wire, intricate, bewildering, uncomforting—set against the rich productions, the food, flowers, and knitted garments, of other women’s domesticity. It became harder to say that it was worth the trouble.”
Runaway
By Alice Munro
“This was the summer of rain and more rain. You heard it first thing in the morning, loud on the roof of the mobile home. The trails were deep in mud, the long grass soaking, leaves overhead sending down random showers even in those moments when there was no actual downpour from the sky and the clouds looked like clearing.”
Dear Life
By Alice Munro
“During the coming fall and winter and spring there was hardly a day when she didn’t think of him. It was like having the very same dream the minute you fell asleep. She would lean her head against the back pillow of the sofa, thinking that she lay in his arms. You would not think that she’d remember his face but it would spring up in detail, the face of a creased and rather tired-looking, satirical, indoor sort of man.”
