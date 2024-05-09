Where to Start With Hampton Sides
As we head into summer, we know history buffs need beach reads too, and this author has an impressive array to choose from. Throughout his incredible career, Hampton Sides has brought history, both widely known and forgotten, into our hands and onto our bookshelves. From stories of sea-faring adventures to harrowing accounts of war and deadly expeditions, Sides is one of our most important voices in nonfiction.
The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook
If you read The Wager and have a hankering for another seafaring adventure, look no further. The Wide Wide Sea details the life and voyages of Captain James Cook, killed by native Hawaiians in an uncharacteristic final act. This is the mystery of Cook’s final days, laid bare in riveting narrative fashion.
Ghost Soldiers: The Epic Account of World War II's Greatest Rescue Mission
A near-impossible mission, 121 troops, and one of our deadliest wars. A story of remarkable resilience, heroism and teamwork brought to life on the page.
Blood and Thunder: The Epic Story of Kit Carson and the Conquest of the American West
Explore the triumphs and heartbreaks of a pivotal moment in history, told by one of our greatest historians.
On Desperate Ground: The Epic Story of Chosin Reservoir–the Greatest Battle of the Korean War
Sides thrusts readers onto the battlefield in this riveting collection of interviews and first-person accounts of a gruesome battle during America’s forgotten war.
In the Kingdom of Ice: The Grand and Terrible Polar Voyage of the USS Jeannette
A chilling narrative chronicling a doomed voyage into the unknown and the challenges — environmental and mental — that threatened its men every step of the way.
Hellhound on His Trail: The Electrifying Account of the Largest Manhunt in American History
Edgar Award nominee Hellhound on His Trail tells the haunting true story of an assassination whose repercussions still echo throughout our world today.
