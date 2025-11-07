10 Essential Films to Pick Up in Our Semi-Annual Criterion Sale
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: our Criterion sale is finally here, and there is a whole new batch of incredible releases that you need to get your hands on. From now until December 7th, get 50% off classic mind-bending thrillers, contemporary heartwarming animated journeys and more from some of the most renowned directors. Check out the essential Criterion films you need to pick up today while they are here.
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Eyes Wide Shut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Eyes Wide Shut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Director
Stanley Kubrick
Cast Tom Cruise , Nicole Kidman , Sydney Pollack , Marie Richardson , Todd Field
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman team up in this iconic Stanley Kubrick film about lust and obsession. Includes a new 4K restoration of the film’s international version; new interviews with cinematographer Larry Smith, photographer Lisa Leone, and Kubrick archivist Georgina Orgill; archival interviews and programs on the making of the film, and more.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman team up in this iconic Stanley Kubrick film about lust and obsession. Includes a new 4K restoration of the film’s international version; new interviews with cinematographer Larry Smith, photographer Lisa Leone, and Kubrick archivist Georgina Orgill; archival interviews and programs on the making of the film, and more.
4K Ultra HD
$29.99
$59.99
Nightmare Alley [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Nightmare Alley [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Director
Guillermo del Toro
Cast Bradley Cooper , Cate Blanchett , Toni Collette , Willem Dafoe , Richard Jenkins
4K Ultra HD
$29.99
$59.99
Guillermo del Toro’s dark adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s classic hard-boiled novel stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and more. Director-approved special edition includes a new black-and-white extended director’s cut of the film; new audio commentary featuring del Toro; new conversations featuring del Toro, co-screenwriter Kim Morgan, and actor and producer Bradley Cooper; and more!
Guillermo del Toro’s dark adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s classic hard-boiled novel stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett and more. Director-approved special edition includes a new black-and-white extended director’s cut of the film; new audio commentary featuring del Toro; new conversations featuring del Toro, co-screenwriter Kim Morgan, and actor and producer Bradley Cooper; and more!
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
This Is Spinal Tap [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
This Is Spinal Tap [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Director
Rob Reiner
Cast Michael McKean , Christopher Guest , Rob Reiner , Harry Shearer , Tony Hendra
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Turn it all the way to 11. Rob Reiner’s cult mockumentary—starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer—has deeply influenced both music and pop culture for decades. This director-approved special edition includes a new 4K restoration of the film; audio commentaries featuring the cast, crew, and Spinal Tap a new conversation between Reiner and actor Patton Oswalt and more.
Turn it all the way to 11. Rob Reiner’s cult mockumentary—starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer—has deeply influenced both music and pop culture for decades. This director-approved special edition includes a new 4K restoration of the film; audio commentaries featuring the cast, crew, and Spinal Tap a new conversation between Reiner and actor Patton Oswalt and more.
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Director
David Lynch
Cast Sheryl Lee , Ray Wise , Moira Kelly , Kyle MacLachlan , Chris Isaak
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Who killed Laura Palmer? The prequel to David Lynch’s groundbreaking 1990s TV series Twin Peaks, this psychological horror cult classic is an essential watch, chronicling the tragic death of Laura Palmer and the supernatural forces that haunt the mysterious town of Twin Peaks and its inhabitants. This director-approved special edition includes a 4K restoration of the film, a program featuring ninety minutes of deleted and alternate scenes; interviews featuring Lynch, composer Angelo Badalamenti and more.
Who killed Laura Palmer? The prequel to David Lynch’s groundbreaking 1990s TV series Twin Peaks, this psychological horror cult classic is an essential watch, chronicling the tragic death of Laura Palmer and the supernatural forces that haunt the mysterious town of Twin Peaks and its inhabitants. This director-approved special edition includes a 4K restoration of the film, a program featuring ninety minutes of deleted and alternate scenes; interviews featuring Lynch, composer Angelo Badalamenti and more.
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
The Breakfast Club [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
The Breakfast Club [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Director
John Hughes
Cast Emilio Estevez , Molly Ringwald , Paul Gleason , Anthony Michael Hall , Ally Sheedy
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Considered one of the best teen films ever made, this iconic ‘80s film set the template for high school film genre and has deeply inspired pop culture …it also made detention look fun. Includes a new 4K restoration of the film, audio commentary featuring actors Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson; interviews with actors Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, the crew and more.
Considered one of the best teen films ever made, this iconic ‘80s film set the template for high school film genre and has deeply inspired pop culture …it also made detention look fun. Includes a new 4K restoration of the film, audio commentary featuring actors Anthony Michael Hall and Judd Nelson; interviews with actors Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy, the crew and more.
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Hell¿s Angels [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Hell¿s Angels [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Director
Howard Hughes
Cast Ben Lyon , Jean Harlow , John Darrow , Lucien Prival , Douglas Gilmore
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
This landmark wartime epic, known for its pioneering use of color and sound, stars Jean Harlow. Includes a new 4K restoration of the Magnascope road-show version of the film, new interviews and more.
This landmark wartime epic, known for its pioneering use of color and sound, stars Jean Harlow. Includes a new 4K restoration of the Magnascope road-show version of the film, new interviews and more.
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Flow [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Flow [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Director Gints Zilbalodis
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
This Academy Award-winning animated film is a heartwarming journey for viewers of all ages. Follow an adorable cat who embarks on an exciting and life-changing adventure in this tale. Director-approved special edition includes Away, Zilbalodis’s 2019 debut feature, new interviews with Zilbalodis and cowriter Matiss Kaža; short films by Zilbalodis and more.
This Academy Award-winning animated film is a heartwarming journey for viewers of all ages. Follow an adorable cat who embarks on an exciting and life-changing adventure in this tale. Director-approved special edition includes Away, Zilbalodis’s 2019 debut feature, new interviews with Zilbalodis and cowriter Matiss Kaža; short films by Zilbalodis and more.
4K Ultra HD
$249.99
$499.99
The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
Cast Criterion Collection
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$249.99
$499.99
This much-anticipated twenty-disc collector’s edition celebrates 25 years of irrepressible creativity from a true American original — beloved filmmaker and Criterion fan favorite Wes Anderson. Includes new 4K restorations of all ten films; over twenty-five hours of special features, and ten illustrated books, presented in a deluxe clothbound edition.
This much-anticipated twenty-disc collector’s edition celebrates 25 years of irrepressible creativity from a true American original — beloved filmmaker and Criterion fan favorite Wes Anderson. Includes new 4K restorations of all ten films; over twenty-five hours of special features, and ten illustrated books, presented in a deluxe clothbound edition.
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
A History of Violence [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
A History of Violence [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Director
David Cronenberg
Cast Viggo Mortensen , Maria Bello , Ed Harris , William Hurt , Ashton Holmes
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
This chilling, provocative deconstruction of the American action hero is often considered one of David Cronenberg’s most celebrated films. This director-approved special edition includes a new 4K restoration of the film, audio commentary featuring Cronenberg, a new interview with screenwriter Josh Olson and writer-producer Tom Bernardo and more.
This chilling, provocative deconstruction of the American action hero is often considered one of David Cronenberg’s most celebrated films. This director-approved special edition includes a new 4K restoration of the film, audio commentary featuring Cronenberg, a new interview with screenwriter Josh Olson and writer-producer Tom Bernardo and more.
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
Altered States [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Altered States [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] [Criterion Collection]
Director
Ken Russell
Cast William Hurt , Blair Brown , Bob Balaban , Charles Haid , Miguel Godreau
In Stock Online
4K Ultra HD
$24.99
$49.99
This ultimate 1980s cinematic head trip from controversial British filmmaker Ken Russell stars Oscar-winning actor William Hurt in his film debut. Includes a new 4K restoration of the film, new audio commentary featuring film historian Samm Deighan, interviews with Russell, Hurt, and special-visual-effects designer Bran Ferren and more.
This ultimate 1980s cinematic head trip from controversial British filmmaker Ken Russell stars Oscar-winning actor William Hurt in his film debut. Includes a new 4K restoration of the film, new audio commentary featuring film historian Samm Deighan, interviews with Russell, Hurt, and special-visual-effects designer Bran Ferren and more.