13 Magical Fantasy Audiobooks to Listen to Now

Dark Academia, sword fights on the high seas and behind castle walls, African Futurism, Mesoamerican mythology, and vampiric retellings—we’re talking about a little of everything the Fantasy genre has to offer. If you’re an avid fantasy fan like me, you know fantasy stories give readers a feeling of hope—hope that they’ll find magic just around the corner of their daily lives. And there is plenty of magic to be found in your headphones with these audiobooks, delivered by debut narrators and fan favorites alike.

Nnedi Okorafor’s out-of-print early duology is back with updated covers and a new introduction and is brilliantly narrated by Délé Ogundiran. She translates the exasperation of a 15-year-old fighting with her mother and the arrogance of country leaders with excellence, and even makes the faithful camel companion, Onion, sound believable. Ejii, our young main character, leaves home to start her walk-about to learn what she can about the mystical powers she’s gained but also to track down her father’s killer. The world that unfolds is equally familiar and fantastical.

Natalie Naudus brings Alix E. Harrow's exacting prose to life in Starling House. In Opal's search for a real home and Arthur's quest to rid himself of the home that's taken everything from him, they find each other. Harrow once again delivers messy but believable characters for listeners to root for in a lush setting that's in turns both beautiful and terrifying.

Cassandra Clare is here with her adult debut epic fantasy. Veteran narrators Christian Coulson and Fiona Hardingham regale us vividly with the points of view of Kel, the prince's bodyguard (whose future can only end in death) and Lin, a magic caster, who, by law, must remain behind city walls and yet ventures beyond them to tend to the ill. Throw in a criminal mastermind, a conspiracy of corruption, a little romance, and some thrilling action, and you end up with a story that all readers will enjoy.

The long-awaited return to the Shades of Magic series is further elevated by the dynamic narrator duo of Kate Reading and Michael Kramer, along with a new POV beautifully narrated by Marisa Calin of the Kingdom of the Wicked Series fame. The Fragile Threads of Power brings back fan favorites (hello, again, Kell and Lila) and introduces new characters to fall in love with and root for passionately.

The City of Stardust may have taken a dark academia page from Olivie Blake, but I'm here for more cutthroat scholars, a secret society of magicians, and a curse long forgotten and yet still upheld by a vengeful goddess. The audiobook, smoothly narrated by Kitty Parker, is the key to finding this city of stardust as Violet Everly searches for a way to break her family's curse before she loses her mother and herself forever.

After the self-published sensation that was A Dowry of Blood, who better to retell the story of Carmilla than S. T. Gibson? Narrator Stephanie Cannon seamlessly swims between a variety of accents, giving this eclectic cast a tangible diversity. Join MC Laura Sheridan in the hills of Massachusetts as she finds out what her pursuit of knowledge will reap.

Inspired by Zorro, with swordplay AND magic? Color me intrigued. This historical fantasy is steeped in Mesoamerican mythology and Mexican history, where we follow the Lady Leonora. She never leaves the palace and is promised in marriage to the heir of the Spanish throne, but she transforms into Pantera, the heroic warrior sorceress, when she dons a mask to fight the tyranny of Spanish rule. This action-packed story is thrillingly narrated by Victoria Villareal with fervor, as the legendary Pantera learns her true destiny.

If you've been searching for the comforts of a magical library like The Midnight Library, you've found the right book. Not only does our MC, Cassie Andrews, have every book lover's dream job—working in a New York City bookshop—but she ends up in possession of one of the rarest books in existence. And now she'll fight for her life to keep it and its secrets safe from those who will do evil. Narrator Miranda Raison's accented lilt swiftly shifts between American, British, and Scottish to deliver a most enjoyable listen for this debut novel.

Welcome to Tiankawi, a gorgeously wrought fantasy, where you'll swim with sirens, sea witches, and kelpies. As with any good story of revolution, the path to equality is filled with violence, secrets, and political intrigue. Eliza Chan also threw in a dash of magic for good measure. With over 15 Earphones Awards, Emily Woo Zeller is no novice when it comes to brilliant narration and expertly keeps the listener on track with the three rotating points of view—half-siren Mira, water dragon Nami, and sea-witch Cordelia—as their storylines converge to a heart-wrenching conclusion.

A well-rounded fantasy list should include some swashbuckling, and Rachel Greenlaw's debut will give you just that. In line with works by Adrienne Young and Tricia Levenseller, this takes us to the high seas with Mira, who plunders shipwrecks for treasure and survivors, if there are any. But there is more to Mira's family, and it's up to her to learn of past secrets to save her father from the noose while dealing with mysterious sirens and magic and cutthroat betrayal. Oh, and there's a love triangle! After all, what is a romantasy without the romance?