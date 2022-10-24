Book of the Year Finalists 2022

Maggie O'Farrell

We all loved Hamnet when it came out in 2020, and now O’Farrell is back with a story set in Renaissance Italy. A dramatic story of resilience and survival that kept us all on the edge of our seat (couch? floor? wherever we found ourselves engrossed in this one). As new wife Lucrezia sits for a painting to preserve her image, it becomes clear to her that her very life is dependent on her provision of an heir. We were enthralled by the complex court alliances formed by marriage, a shocking discovery of the man who was supposed to marry her sister, and a court who isn’t thrilled by her presence. A new classic!