Congratulations to the Winners of the 2023 Barnes and Noble Children’s and YA Book Awards

We’re excited to be announcing the winners of our 3rd annual Children’s and YA Book Awards. Each of our finalists are stunning titles you should have on your TBR list. Our category winners are must-reads, standing out amongst all the publishing in the last year as books that have found a special place in our hearts — and on our shelves. Now, it’s time to discover which book will join the ranks of Amari and the Night Brothers and Knight Owl as the overall winner.

Overall Winner and Young Reader Winner

The Swifts: A Dictionary of Scoundrels
By Beth Lincoln

Illustrator Claire Powell

This incredible and indefinable debut novel is a brilliant celebration of individuality packed with wordplay and mischief. This whodunit centers a clever heroine named Shenanigan determined to deviate from her name's definition as she tries to catch the killer of her Arch-Aunt Schadenfreude. Filled with suspense and quirky characters, The Swifts is a sharp and witty story that has quickly swept us off our feet.

What Our Booksellers Are Saying About The Swifts:

“You will swiftly be engrossed in the phenomena of a maelstrom where not everything smells like daisies during the course of the Swift family reunion. Use caution when opening the freezer! Shenanigans are sure to ensue. This book is such a delight, it simply can’t be defined.” – Bookseller Lindsay B., Manchester, CT

“Beth Lincoln knocks it out of the park with this wholesome whodunit perfect for fans of A Series of Unfortunate Events and The Mysterious Benedict Society. There is mystery, humor and treasure hunting all packed into the pages of this fantastic middle grade adventure!” – Amanda Y., Los Angeles, CA

“We all deserve to read a book like The Swifts growing up! Clever, quirky, and endlessly entertaining with plenty of teachable moments for kids. Also great to see LGBTQ+ representation effortlessly woven into the fabric of this story!” – Jess L., Nashua, NH

“This zany cast of characters will live in my heart (and on my bookshelf) forever.” – Michele L., Bloomfield, NJ

Picture Book Winner

How to Eat a Book
By Mrs. & Mr. MacLeod

Just when Sheila Grunion is about to eat her first book, a peculiar turn of events occurs when the book instead eats her! Husband and wife duo, Mrs. & Mr. MacLeod, use stunning pen-and-ink cutout art to bring their story to life, giving readers a book to feast their eyes upon.

Young Adult Winner