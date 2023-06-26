2023 Louie Award Winning Greeting Cards

Spreading positive energy is one of the best gifts we can offer to anyone and sending a heartfelt greeting card is the perfect way to do it. Greeting cards hold a special place in our hearts, serving as a cherished keepsake that reminds us of the kindness and care of loved ones for years to come.

It’s no surprise that the greeting card business is growing with new, more modern designs and innovative creations emerging each year. The Greeting Cards Association recently hosted their 34th Annual Louie Awards, honoring the best cards in the industry and recognizing the talent of various organizations — many of which are small businesses. Supporting these independent makers is crucial to their success and benefits the entire industry, from the print shop that creates the cards to the non-profit organizations that provide employment opportunities. The evolution of witty and original designs with meaningful messages is truly inspiring and adds a personal touch to life’s noteworthy moments.

The impact that a simple act of kindness can have on someone’s life through a small gesture like a handwritten note or a thoughtful message on a card is immeasurable. Here are some of our favorites recognized this year that you can find in stores:

Birthday Extraordinary Zebra

Birthday Extraordinary Zebra

Other Format $6.50 By E. FRANCES Other Format $6.50 E. Frances Paper's greeting cards are undeniably exceptional and their commitment to producing high-quality products is evident in every aspect. They put a lot of care into each card they produce, as we can see in this Louie Award-winning birthday greeting featuring a fabulously radiant zebra. Each of their cards begins as an original watercolor painting and is then transformed into a magnificent, unique piece. The vibrant hues are the perfect finishing touches to an already extraordinary product.

Birthday Sequin Dog

Birthday Sequin Dog

Other Format $7.50 By Redback Cards Other Format $7.50 If you're on the hunt for some witty, unique and stylish greeting cards, then Redback Cards has what you need. Their story began 15 years ago with a mission to bring people together through laughter and delight. We can all agree; this card will do just that. A finalist in the Children's Card category, this sparkly Birthday Dog is also a gift — the reusable peel off patch is removable and can be applied to just about anything, from apparel to stationery. It's a gift that keeps on giving.

Birthday Animal Pop-up

Birthday Animal Pop-up

Other Format $8.50 By Notes & Queries Other Format $8.50 This darling tri-folded children's card featuring cheerful zoo animals is absolutely adorable. It was created by Paper Salad, a UK based company that skillfully crafts handmade greeting cards using paints, pencils and found paper. Their attention to detail and dedication to supporting local businesses is truly commendable. What's more, all of their cards are printed on sustainable and 100% recyclable textured board, making them not only beautiful but eco-friendly as well. The neon tones and brightly colored envelope of this particular card really make it stand out, and it's no surprise that it's a Louie Award winner.

Sympathy / Great Job

Sympathy / Great Job

Other Format $7.50 By Rust Belt Love Other Format $7.50 Rust Belt Love Paperie is a family-owned business that creates beautiful, nature-inspired letterpress greeting cards. Each card is meticulously designed by hand and pressed on a 100-year-old letterpress in their Buffalo, NY studio. Their attention to detail and quality is evident in their new parent collection, which offers versatile support for loved ones navigating various life situations. Alyson, one of the founders, had the great honor of winning the Louie Award for Writer of the Year for her exceptional work. Rust Belt Love Paperie is a business that embodies passion, creativity and a genuine desire to connect with customers on an emotional level.

Soul Sister

Soul Sister

Other Format $8.50 By UP WITH PAPER Other Format $8.50 Up With Paper Luxe collaborated with talented artist Maggie Stephenson to bring us this layered greeting card called Soul Sisters. It's a beautiful combination of vibrant shapes and earthy textures that come together to celebrate diversity and the power of human connection. If you're looking for a unique card to send to your closest friends or family members, this one is definitely worth checking out.

Sending Sunshine

Sending Sunshine

Other Format $9.50 By Dear Beni Other Format $9.50 Dear Beni is a modern stationery brand that focuses on unique greeting card formats to make the experience of writing and receiving more delightful. Their pocket cards are especially popular and allow you to "hide" a message on the back of an insert card, which is tucked inside a decorative pocket for the recipient to discover. There is absolutely no ink involved in the process — just an impressive level of craftmanship and beautiful paper. While creating fun, interactive and brilliantly designed products, Dear Beni is committed to American-made goods and supporting small businesses. If you're looking for a special card, check out Sending Sunshine — a pocket card bursting with bright colors and intricate laser-cutting that's sure to put a smile on anyone's face.

Let’s Celebrate Word Search

Let's Celebrate Word Search

Other Format $6.50 By Just Follow Your Art Other Format $6.50 Just Follow Your Art, a small woman-owned business, offers a range of unique paper goods and gifts created by artist Jesi Ekonen. Her handwriting, humor and heart shine through on greeting cards such as this innovative Word Search greeting card. It can be personalized for 16 different celebrations! Simply search and circle the occasion of your choice before giving it to the recipient. And in case you need a reminder, there's an answer key on the back. Jesi's passion for connection and delight is evident in all her products, which are designed and packaged by hand in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

Blooming Love

Blooming Love

Other Format $7.50 By The Card Bureau Other Format $7.50 The Card Bureau's plantable collection are cards printed on handmade seeded paper right here in the USA. They are eco-friendly and 100% compostable. You can plant your card in just a few easy steps and watch wildflowers grow. The seeds are non-invasive and non-GMO, which means you can plant them anywhere in the world without worrying about damaging the local ecosystem. We love that these cards are not only beautiful, but they also give back to the planet.

Gracias Bird / Thank You