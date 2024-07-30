The Booker Prize 2024 Longlist
The Booker Prize is one of the most prestigious literary awards presented in the English-speaking world and dates back to 1969. This year’s ‘Booker Dozen’ longlist includes exemplary works of long-form fiction that we can’t wait to share. This year’s selections feature “blackly comic page-turners, multigenerational epics, meditations on the pain of exile – plus a crime caper, a spy thriller, an unflinching account of girls’ boxing and a reimagining of a 19th-century classic.” Let’s dive into this year’s picks!
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Wandering Stars: A novel
Wandering Stars: A novel
By Tommy Orange
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
A multigenerational saga of Native American heritage and culture, Wandering Stars is Tommy Orange’s long-awaited follow-up to There There, tracking back in time and telling a story across centuries. Beginning with the Sand Creek Massacre, this book is a damning indictment of America’s treatment of its Native population.
Tommy sat down with Roxane Gay and our host Miwa Messer on the Poured Over podcast.
A multigenerational saga of Native American heritage and culture, Wandering Stars is Tommy Orange’s long-awaited follow-up to There There, tracking back in time and telling a story across centuries. Beginning with the Sand Creek Massacre, this book is a damning indictment of America’s treatment of its Native population.
Tommy sat down with Roxane Gay and our host Miwa Messer on the Poured Over podcast.
Hardcover $27.00
Wild Houses
Wild Houses
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
Colin Barrett’s knack for sharp depictions of the working class and witty, wry voice is at its best in Wild Houses. Part coming-of-age story and part thriller, this is a tender, honest tale.
Colin Barrett’s knack for sharp depictions of the working class and witty, wry voice is at its best in Wild Houses. Part coming-of-age story and part thriller, this is a tender, honest tale.
Hardcover $27.00
Held: A novel
Held: A novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
What would you do with a second chance at life? This multigenerational tale is a stunning story of time, memory and family for fans of Clear by Carys Davies.
What would you do with a second chance at life? This multigenerational tale is a stunning story of time, memory and family for fans of Clear by Carys Davies.
Hardcover $29.99
Creation Lake: A Novel
Creation Lake: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show, but…
Don’t miss Rachel on Poured Over to riff on all things Creation Lake later this year.
In the new novel from the critically-acclaimed author of The Flamethrowers, a spy sent to France thinks she’s fully in control and running the show, but…
Don’t miss Rachel on Poured Over to riff on all things Creation Lake later this year.
Hardcover $29.99
This Strange Eventful History: A Novel
This Strange Eventful History: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
The author of The Burning Girl and The Emperor’s Children takes us from WWII to modern times in this multigenerational family saga. A sweeping tale of history and time, this is great for fans of Jennifer Egan’s Manhattan Beach.
Miwa Messer sat down with Claire to talk This Strange Eventful History on our Poured Over podcast.
The author of The Burning Girl and The Emperor’s Children takes us from WWII to modern times in this multigenerational family saga. A sweeping tale of history and time, this is great for fans of Jennifer Egan’s Manhattan Beach.
Miwa Messer sat down with Claire to talk This Strange Eventful History on our Poured Over podcast.
Hardcover $29.99
Playground: A Novel
Playground: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.99
This multi-layered novel about life in, out of and around the ocean riffs on ideas of playgrounds and paradise; computer games and AI; adventure, exploration, colonization and more.
Don’t miss Richard on our Poured Over podcast later this fall.
This multi-layered novel about life in, out of and around the ocean riffs on ideas of playgrounds and paradise; computer games and AI; adventure, exploration, colonization and more.
Don’t miss Richard on our Poured Over podcast later this fall.
Hardcover $28.00
Enlightenment: A Novel
Enlightenment: A Novel
By Sarah Perry
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
If you’re looking to lose yourself in a great story, start here: longing, lost love, scientific inquiry, Perry’s prose will transport — and transform — you.
Dig into Enlightenment with Sarah on Poured Over.
If you’re looking to lose yourself in a great story, start here: longing, lost love, scientific inquiry, Perry’s prose will transport — and transform — you.
Dig into Enlightenment with Sarah on Poured Over.
Hardcover $24.00
Orbital
Orbital
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.00
A look into life’s mundanity through an out-of-this-world experience, Orbital is a spectacular feat in under 250 pages.
A look into life’s mundanity through an out-of-this-world experience, Orbital is a spectacular feat in under 250 pages.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
James: A Novel
James: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.
Hear more from Percival on Poured Over.
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.
Hear more from Percival on Poured Over.
Hardcover $28.99
The Safekeep
The Safekeep
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
Secrets line the walls in this novel of passion and obsession, perfect for fans of Rebecca.
Secrets line the walls in this novel of passion and obsession, perfect for fans of Rebecca.
Hardcover $28.99
My Friends: A Novel
My Friends: A Novel
By Hisham Matar
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.99
From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Return, this literary novel is surprising and special. With a propulsive narrative, it’s a story of friendship and belonging, exile and home.
Meet Hisham on Poured Over.
From the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Return, this literary novel is surprising and special. With a propulsive narrative, it’s a story of friendship and belonging, exile and home.
Meet Hisham on Poured Over.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Headshot: A Novel
Headshot: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
A knockout of a novel about ambition, endurance and success; unpredictable and poetic, chaotic and sometimes brutal, hilarious and unsettling — these young female boxers are unforgettable.
A knockout of a novel about ambition, endurance and success; unpredictable and poetic, chaotic and sometimes brutal, hilarious and unsettling — these young female boxers are unforgettable.