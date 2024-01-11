Poured Over: Hisham Matar on My Friends

“I think it is a moment where we are thinking a lot about our relationship to the places and the societies that we have … wanting to create deeper connections.”

My Friends by Hisham Matar reflects family and friendships in the shadow of revolution as a man navigates life in exile. Matar joins us to talk about his journey to telling this story, the importance of time in a novel, exploring themes of political strife and identity and more with host, Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books:

My Friends by Hisham Matar

The Return by Hisham Matar

Kidnapped by Robert Louis Stevenson