2024 Pulitzer Prize Winners

By Jonathan Eig

“A revelatory portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. that draws on new sources to enrich our understanding of each stage of the civil rights leader’s life, exploring his strengths and weaknesses, including the self-questioning and depression that accompanied his determination.” – Pulitzer Board

Long overdue, brilliantly researched and vividly told, King: A Life is a deeply satisfying biography, capturing the fuller dimensions of the life, thought and humanity of this complicated individual who so challenged and changed history.

