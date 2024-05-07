2024 Pulitzer Prize Winners
In the early 1900s, lauded journalist and politician Joseph Pulitzer created one of the most coveted awards in all of journalism, music, drama and book publishing. Year after year, brand new stories are recognized for their indelible contributions, from fiction and biographies to history and poetry. Without further ado, join us in celebrating the 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners.
Biography Winners and Finalist
King: A Life (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
King: A Life (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
By Jonathan Eig
“A revelatory portrait of Martin Luther King, Jr. that draws on new sources to enrich our understanding of each stage of the civil rights leader’s life, exploring his strengths and weaknesses, including the self-questioning and depression that accompanied his determination.” – Pulitzer Board
Long overdue, brilliantly researched and vividly told, King: A Life is a deeply satisfying biography, capturing the fuller dimensions of the life, thought and humanity of this complicated individual who so challenged and changed history.
Hear more from Jonathan Eig on our Poured Over podcast.
Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
By Ilyon Woo
“A rich narrative of the Crafts, an enslaved couple who escaped from Georgia in 1848, with light-skinned Ellen disguised as a disabled white gentleman and William as her manservant, exploiting assumptions about race, class and disability to hide in public on their journey to the North, where they became famous abolitionists while evading bounty hunters.” – Pulitzer Board
Master Slave Husband Wife blends history and biography with the story of Ellen and William Craft, two remarkable people who escaped slavery, and through danger and constant challenges would become abolitionists and heroes in American history.
Meet Ilyon Woo on our Poured Over podcast.
Finalist: Larry McMurtry: A Life by Tracy Daugherty
Fiction Winner and Finalists
Night Watch (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Night Watch (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
“A beautifully rendered novel set in West Virginia’s Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in the aftermath of the Civil War where a severely wounded Union veteran, a 12-year-old girl and her mother, long abused by a Confederate soldier, struggle to heal.” – Pulitzer Board
Jayne Anne Phillips’ historical epic set in a West Virginia lunatic asylum is a story of the persistence of life and the power of family, from the author of Black Trinkets and Machine.
Fiction Finalists: Same Bed, Different Dreams by Ed Park and Wednesday’s Child by Yiyun Li. Meet Ed on our Poured Over podcast here, and Yiyun here.
General Nonfiction Winner and Finalists
A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
“A finely reported and intimate account of life under Israeli occupation of the West Bank, told through a portrait of a Palestinian father whose five-year-old son dies in a fiery school bus crash when Israeli and Palestinian rescue teams are delayed by security regulations.” – Pulitzer Board
A young Palestinian child navigates the brutalities of war and politics in this story of home and family, legacy and tragedy. This is a heart-wrenching glimpse into a harrowing conflict through the eyes of the innocent.
Finalists: Fire Weather by John Valliant and Cobalt Red by Siddharth Kara
History Winner and Finalists
No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston's Black Workers in the Civil War Era (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
No Right to an Honest Living: The Struggles of Boston's Black Workers in the Civil War Era (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
“A breathtakingly original reconstruction of free Black life in Boston that profoundly reshapes our understanding of the city’s abolitionist legacy and the challenging reality for its Black residents.” – Pulitzer Board
The author of Goddess of Anarchy presents a carefully researched narrative of a dark time in American history through one major city and its pious promises to Black workers.
Finalists: Continental Reckoning by Elliott West and American Anarchy by Michael Willrich
Poetry Winner and Finalists
Tripas (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Tripas (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
By Brandon Som
“A collection that deeply engages with the complexities of the poet’s dual Mexican and Chinese heritage, highlighting the dignity of his family’s working lives, creating community rather than conflict.” – Pulitzer Board
The author of Tribute Horse returns with an exquisite collection of poetry detailing his multicultural upbringing, legacies that came before him, and holds a mirror to family mythologies of today.
Finalists: To 2040 by Jorie Graham and Information Desk: An Epic by Robyn Schiff