2025 B&N Children’s & YA Book Awards Young Adult Shortlist
The moment has come, our annual Children’s and YA Book Awards are here, and it’s time to celebrate the young adult novels that made this year’s shortlist. From haunting fairytales and high-stakes fantasies to heartwarming romance and whirlwind adventure reads, there is something for everyone on this list. Whether you’re looking for book recommendations for yourself (you’re never too old for a YA page-turner) or you want to share these hand-picked reads with your teen, these stories hit all the right notes.
Don't Let the Forest In
By CG Drews
With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairytale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted).
They Bloom at Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Gritty and gruesome, They Bloom at Night is a haunting story of trauma, identity, family and climate change. This is a terrifying ode to the monster stories that keep us up at night…
These Vengeful Gods
In this thrilling dystopian fantasy, all who are descendants of the God of Death must hide their magic to stay alive. With plenty of action, vivid world-building and high stakes, this is a great choice for fans of The Hunger Games.
Our Infinite Fates (Deluxe Limited Edition)
By Laura Steven
A whirlwind adventure about star-crossed lovers, their doomed romance and love that transcends time and space, Our Infinite Fates is perfect for fans of V.E. Schwab and Adrienne Young.
Immortal Dark (Standard Edition)
By Tigest Girma
Dark academia. The undead. An orphaned heiress. An irresistible vampire tale steeped in mystery rooted in Ethiopian lore ensues. Brimming with enemies-to-lovers tension, family secrets and dark magic, it’s a sharp-edged story that packs bite.
Never Thought I'd End Up Here
By Ann Liang
Young love gets a second chance in this sweet and funny travel romance where self-discovery meets reconnecting with one’s roots. This is a witty and heartfelt coming-of-age tale — with a heaping dose of butterflies.
