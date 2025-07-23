2025 B&N Children’s & YA Book Awards Picture Books Shortlist
Our fifth annual Children’s and YA Book Awards are upon us, and we can’t be more proud of the picture books that made the shortlist. Brimming with whimsy, magic and adventure, these read-alouds are not just entertaining, they have an important message to share. Whether you’re searching for beautifully illustrated yet thought-provoking storybooks for your own children or for the classroom, these picture books come with glowing recommendations.
The Bakery Dragon
Ember can’t understand why he’s constantly overlooked — even if he is more adorable than formidable. Whet your appetite and join this little dragon on a quest to find himself.
All the Books
By
Hayley Rocco
Illustrator John Rocco
This adorable story of one little chipmunk and a whole lotta books packs so much magic onto each page. A heartfelt tale about sharing, it’s the perfect read-aloud.
Stalactite & Stalagmite: A Big Tale from a Little Cave
By
Drew Beckmeyer
Illustrator Drew Beckmeyer
A really, really big story told by two cute rocks, this is perfect for young readers who are fans of contextualizing just how expansive this world is.
A Little Like Magic
By
Sarah Kurpiel
Illustrator Sarah Kurpiel
A whimsical wintry tale about stepping outside your comfort zone and discovering something new and exciting. With eye-catching illustrations, this magical story is the perfect bedtime pick, or classroom read-aloud.
Be Careful, Xiao Xin!
By
Alice Pung
Illustrator Sher Rill Ng
This is a beautifully illustrated tale about a young boy living under the watchful eye of his overly cautious family. Despite their loving intentions, Xiao Xin longs to find the courage to break free from fear. Heartwarming, yet thought-provoking, this can be a relatable story for kids and adults alike.
Hedgehogs Don't Wear Underwear
By
Marissa Valdez
Illustrator Marissa Valdez
You’ve never met a hedgehog like Jacque. This adorable little guy has a mighty obsession that makes him rather unique, and that in itself is a celebration of identity and individuality.
