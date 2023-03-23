The 50 Best Baby Books to Bring to a Baby Shower
There’s nothing sweeter than greeting a new baby with a library of favorites that say, “We can’t wait to show you how amazing this place we call home is!” It’s easy to get overwhelmed with the sheer volume of brilliant books out in the world, so we created a list of perfect stories to welcome home the newest child in your life!
Great Story Time Picture Books
A Little Ferry Tale (B&N Exclusive Edition)
This precious tale is making its own waves in the same spirit as The Little Engine That Could. Little Ferry is discouraged because she doesn’t feel like she can compete with other boats, but in Little Ferry Tale, she discovers that it’s her unique qualities that can save the day. Charming and tender, this picture book makes an excellent addition to any family’s shelves.
How Dinosaurs Went Extinct: A Safety Guide
This hilarious guide to extinction just might be one to fossilize and keep forever. A father’s absolutely ridiculous theories lead a child to promise to never do the same “dangerous” things the dinosaurs did. Entirely giggle-inducing and utterly entertaining, How Dinosaurs Went Extinct is a perfect addition to home libraries!
The Worst Teddy Ever
Young readers will squeeze their special plushie extra tight after reading this lively story about the protection one stuffed animal provides his human friend. Worst Teddy Ever introduces readers to an unsung hero: Teddy, who fights tirelessly to protect his pal from unwanted nighttime visitors, even when it makes him too tired to play. Lively and full of love, Marcelo Verdad’s author-illustrator debut is a must-have.
What's Sweeter
This picture book gently highlights the quieter and most meaningful moments in this world. New parenthood is a whirlwind, so there’s no better gift than a story about soaking in the small everyday moments. What’s Sweeter is a wonderful story for kids while being a brilliant reminder to parents to take joy in the little things.
I'm Terrified of Bath Time
Wash bath time anxieties away with this laugh-out-loud adventure written by former SNL writer Simon Rich. This story is the perfect read-aloud all about surviving the dreaded tub and facing fears. With watercolor illustrations from Tom Toro that complement the story, I’m Terrified of Bath Time is a giggle-filled romp that brings more than just drops of wisdom.
A Year of Good News
It’s so easy to doom-scroll and lose ourselves in all the bad news of the world, but it doesn’t have to be that way for our littlest humans. Thanks to Slovakian animator Martin Smatana, we have the perfect book to fill kids’ minds with positive moments. Celebrate humanity’s triumphs with A Year of Good News and fill your hearts with joy!
Noodle and the No Bones Day
Noodle the dog and his owner, Jonathan Graziano, took the world by storm with their viral “Bones or No Bones” TikTok videos, and this super cute picture book stems from the first time Jonathan discovered Noodle’s no bones days. It’s a must-have new picture book that will bring a smile to both adults’ and kids’ faces!
The Creature of Habit
Jennifer E. Smith , Leo Espinosa
This adorable picture book is fantastic for anyone who loves habit. There’s a creature on the island of Habit who loves to stick to its daily routine. When another creature arrives, it shakes up the creature’s routines by doing something different every day (Oh the horror!), and the creature learns that maybe, just maybe, trying something new isn’t the worst thing in the world. Fantastic and lovely, this book is a must-have for every library!
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: The Poetry of Mister Rogers (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Mister Rogers was a staple in so many people’s household, and now, his poetry is in book form perfect to make him a household name for the next generation. Running the gamut of topics and emotions, this endearing picture book is the perfect start to anyone’s library.
The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!
Kids can’t get enough of Mo Willems, and neither can we! From Elephant and Piggie to Knuffle Bunny and Unlimited Squirrels and finally rounded out by the constantly mischievous Pigeon, his extensive collection is certain to entertain both adults and children, and make the perfect addition to any starting library!
Extra Yarn (B&N Exclusive Edition)
When two genuinely special creators like Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen work on a project together, it shouldn’t be a surprise that it’s extraordinary. Yet, Extra Yarn somehow goes even above and beyond. Heartwarming, authentic and timeless. An absolute must-have for any bookshelf, and looks terrific next to Barnett and Klassen’s Sam & Dave Dig a Hole.
Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site
Sherri Duskey Rinker , Tom Lichtenheld
From the first rhyming line to the last, this book is a satisfying bedtime poem that is perfect for truck-obsessed littles. The sophisticated writing will make it a book new parents look forward to reading again and again and again.
Books about Friendship
Knight Owl (Caldecott Honor Book)
Christopher Denise made his author-illustrator debut with Knight Owl, our overall winner for 2022’s Children’s and YA Book Awards. A clever and humorous story about an Owl who dreams of becoming a knight, complemented by beautifully detailed illustrations, this picture book will remind readers that friendship and creativity can be greater than physical strength.
Gustav Is Missing!: A Tale of Friendship and Bravery
Full of heart, Gustav is Missing! is a story of a mushroom, his pet slug, and what happens when he goes missing. The ensuing adventure is one of self-discovery, friendship, and bravery, and is sure to become a timeless classic. Whether it’s just an entertaining story-time tale or a book to help kids who are beginning to be more independent, this is a perfect baby shower gift.
Nothing's Wrong!: A Hare, a Bear, and Some Pie to Share
A fantastic story of friendship and emotional awareness, Nothing’s Wrong! is a companion to the ever popular Something’s Wrong! Rabbit is doing his best to be fine, and Bear is trying to be a good friend and figure out what he needs. This book by Jory John and illustrated by Erin Kraan will remind readers of the power of a good pal, especially in the worst of times.
Fluffy McWhiskers Cuteness Explosion
When this one first showed up in our kids section, we just about exploded with how precious this book is! With a kitten named Fluffy so cute that everyone that sees it explodes, this book takes you on an adventure as Fluffy does everything she can to try to keep people from getting hurt, but everything Fluffy tries doesn’t work…it just makes her cuter! This hilarious (and delightfully adorable) book is all about self-acceptance and finding friendship in unlikely places!
The Duck Who Didn't Like Water (B&N Exclusive Edition)
This warm and funny book is a beautiful story of friendship that has been delighting our booksellers this spring! It’s all about a duck who enjoys being alone and hates water and a very lost frog who ends up at Duck’s door. The two embark on a journey together to try to find Frog’s home, and find an unexpected friendship along the way.
Gustavo, the Shy Ghost (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Flavia Z. Drago , Flavia Z. Drago
A story of friendship, courage, and the most endearing ghost you’ll ever meet. Follow Gustavo’s journey from shy spirit to friendly phantom, all while admiring the original vibrant illustrations. Flavia Z. Drago’s debut is a treat for the eyes and heart leaving you in love with Gustavo all year round.
Baby Biographies
Follow Your Dreams, Little One
We absolutely adore Vashti Harrison, and we cannot recommend picking up her books enough! This book of hers celebrates the true stories of Black men in history, but she also has one celebrating Black women in history and another celebrating women creators. Honestly, we highly recommend gifting all her books and just starting their library off with the Vashti Harrison Fan Club package!
A Is for Awesome!: 23 Iconic Women Who Changed the World
Full of feminist icons from A to Z (wrapping it up with “eXtraordinarily You and the Zillions of adventures you will go on”), this book is the perfect choice for families wanting to introduce their kids to fantastic women who have left a huge impact on the world!
Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls
Elena Favilli , Francesca Cavallo
Consider bedtime handled. With 100 stories about the lives of 100 women, including Serena Williams and Malala Yousafzai, this collection will leave kids feeling sleepy, inspired, and just a wee bit rebellious.
Who Was Bruce Lee?: A Who Was? Board Book
Lisbeth Kaiser , Stanley Chow , Who HQ
Part of the ever growing Who Was? Board Book series that includes biographies for people like Jackie Robinson, Celia Cruz, and Greta Thunberg, this biography for Bruce Lee is perfect for any kid’s library. With his life presented in succinct text and fun illustrations, this board book biography is a fantastic introduction to one of the most influential martial artists!
Books for Families to Read Together
Nell Plants a Tree
Nell Plants a Tree is the type of picture book that will climb to the top of your reread list. Anne Wynter infuses the text with care while Daniel Miyares’ wonder-inducing illustrations complement each word. An intergenerational story of a cherished pecan tree and the one who planted it, readers will grow to love this affectionate tale.
How to Talk Like a Bear
Charlie Grandy , Alex G. Griffiths
ROAR! Did you get that? No? Well, when you read How to Talk Like a Bear, you’ll discover all the nuances between “roooaarr” and “roaaarrrr” (and yes, those mean different things). A read-aloud that will have both parent and child cackling, Charlie Grandy’s silly story paired with Alex G. Griffith’s adorable illustrations will keep readers coming back.
My Papi Has a Motorcycle
A beautiful picture book about the bond between a father and a daughter, this is a must-have for any girl dad! Follow Daisy around her neighborhood on the back of her papi’s motorcycle, and as Daisy sees the way the community is always changing around her, she’s reminded of one constant: her papi’s love.
Welcome: A Mo Willems Guide for New Arrivals
For anyone who has wished life came with a user guide, this book is a clever introduction to the weird, wonderful thing we call life. Addressed to babies, this is a witty book parents and older siblings will treasure as well.
First Concepts/Early Learning
Dinoblock (An Abrams Block Book)
Dinoblock (An Abrams Block Book)
The books in this super chunky series are so satisfying to hold, and dinosaurs are a perennial favorite of kiddos. This title highlights the shape of classic dinosaurs like the long necked brachiosaurus with a guessing game kids will want to play for eons.
Baby Faces (Indestructibles Series)
The Indestructibles series is a practical and playful gift for little hands, and this is an especially baby friendly title. Gnawing, slobbering, and tearing are no match for these super duper books, making them a favorite of parents and babies.
123 Count with Me
Help little ones practice the skills they need for reading and writing with this tacticle series. The counting title is filled with traceable numbers up to 20. Happy illustrations reinforce the concepts for visual learners.
Potty
Pair this book with a box of diapers or a kid-size potty, and you’ll have the most popular gift at the shower. With her signature humor and bold illustrations, the author addresses one of the classic pain points of parenting in a way that kids will adore.
Baby Touch and Feel: Animals
With the high-quality photographs DK is known for and touch-and-feel elements like fur and bumps, this book is engaging for new readers and anyone who learns through touch. And don’t bunnies make anything better? Even spit up at midnight?
Interactive Books
Twenty Questions
Mac Barnett , Christian Robinson
Curious souls will be intrigued by this picture book that wanders through questions to stories. Interactive and brought to life with Christian Robinson’s vivid illustrations, Mac Barnett’s Twenty Questions is the perfect gift for families to last throughout childhood as the open-ended nature to the book keeps it fresh and new.
Tap! Tap! Tap!: Dance! Dance! Dance!
It’s always a challenge to keep the wiggles at bay during story times, but we have a way to accomplish both. Tap! Tap! Tap!: Dance! Dance! Dance! is an interactive picture book from Hervé Tullet, and adults will love watching their little ones learn how to be creative. An absolute pleasure for readers to explore and move, this picture book makes the perfect baby shower gift to prepare parents for their child’s impending energy!
Peek-A Who? (Lift the Flap Books, Interactive Books for Kids, Interactive Read Aloud Books)
Spinning the classic peekaboo game into a menagerie of animal-themed questions, reading this book becomes a game that parents and kids can enjoy together. (Spoiler alert: The last page includes a mirror…peekayou?)
Stories to Share Love
Let Me Call You Sweetheart
Mary Lee Donovan , Brizida Magro
Let Me Call You Sweetheart is a book parents and kids alike will adore, teaching the reader different ways we refer to those we love. Full of rhythmic prose from Mary Lee Donovan and Brizida Magro’s bright illustrations, it presents a world steeped in affection. Readers will enjoy the lilting cadence as they share the words aloud, providing an opportunity to explore terms of endearment from all around the world.
I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
Leslie Odom Jr. , Nicolette Robinson , Joy Hwang Ruiz
Power couple Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are bringing their partnership to the page in this touching picture book. With effervescent digital illustrations from Joy Hwang Ruiz and a story that celebrates all the transitions between baby to big kid, I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know is perfect for new parents.
I'll Love You Till the Cows Come Home (B&N Exclusive Edition): A Valentine's Day Book for Kids
Kathryn Cristaldi , Kristyna Litten
A sweet book about familial love, this book is one parents and children will return to time and time again. With outlandish scenarios to extend the phrase “I’ll love you till the cows come home,” this delightful picture book will envelop families into a warm hug as they curl up to read the rhythmic text together.
I Love You More and More – B&N Gift Edition
Ideal for any occasion — just a birthday, just an anniversary, just because? I Love You More and More by Nicky Benson will instantly bring a smile to every reader’s face. It’s small enough to even use as a gift card holder— which is perfect since it has a to/from dedication page!
Always More Love
Erin Guendelsberger , AndoTwin
There’s no better way to share your love and appreciation for someone than with an adorable, heartfelt, genuine book. Erin Guendelsberger and AndoTwin’s Always More Love comes in a charming small, gifty size that makes every day Valentine’s Day.
I Wish You More
Amy Krouse Rosenthal , Tom Lichtenheld
Go ahead and buy the whole Amy Krause Rosenthal catalog. It will be treasured throughout childhood! But if you want to limit yourself to just one book, this lovely poem is the perfect place to start. It’s like a book and a heartfelt card all in one.
Besos for Baby: A Little Book of Kisses
Share some Spanish kisses with your loved ones with this simple bilingual real-aloud. Its cheery illustrations and sweet text are sure to inspire muchos cuddles, giggles, and besos!
Empowering and Affirmational Books
My Powerful Hair
Carole Lindstrom , Steph Littlebird
Carole Lindstrom’s brilliant picture book, My Powerful Hair, is a luminous story of identity and self-expression. A family’s history paired with the vibrant art of Steph Littlebird immerses readers young and old in a young girl’s desire to honor her family while forging her own path. The thoughtful narrative will introduce readers to the significance of hair in Indigenous cultures.
Curls
The illustrations in this book and in its companion book, Glow, are some of our favorites! With more coming in this series of affirmational texts, now’s the perfect time to pick up these books to jumpstart a first library! This particular one is an ode to Black girls and the beauty of their curls, and each book in the series focuses on affirming different things.
Happy Dreamer
Peter H. Reynolds is a kids author begging to have his spot on your shelves! He has written so many of our favorites, and Happy Dreamer is no exception! This book about dreams and the happiness that comes from dreaming big and pursuing those dreams is one that will certainly become a story time favorite!
The Wonderful Things You Will Be
Part of the magic of being so very little is having so very many possibilities lying before you. Wise and dreamy, this book invites children to imagine all they can be and does it in a way that’s never heavy, but rather as uplifting and whimsical as a boy floating up, up, and away on a bouquet of balloons.
The Colors of Us
This charming book reveals there are many shades of brown—and they’re all beautiful. This walk through a neighborhood will be a favorite for kids of all colors.
Parenting Books
The Daily Dad: 366 Meditations on Parenting, Love, and Raising Great Kids
This is the perfect book to give new dads who might be a little anxious about their next stage of life. Unlike most parenting books, this one bestows inspiration and meditations to turn to day after day. Ryan Holiday, author of The Daily Stoic, provides a grounding and effective guide to help ease any fears and take a deep breath amid the chaos a new child brings.
The Montessori Toddler: A Parent's Guide to Raising a Curious and Responsible Human Being
It’s always nice to include a 3T outfit and a nod to toddlerhood in the baby shower bonanza. Parents will wonder how their newborn will ever fit into those clothes, but before they know it, they’ll be living with a toddler. Help them think ahead and understand the basics of the popular Montessori philosophy with this helpful guide. Filled with easy activities and reassuring pep talks, this is a book parents will turn to for years.
The First Forty Days: The Essential Art of Nourishing the New Mother
Heng Ou , Amely Greeven , Marisa Belger
Start the conversation about what those first days home will look like, and encourage new parents to accept help, physically and emotionally. Help them make a plan for meals. (Add a coupon to cook some yourself to round out this gift!) This book will guide new parents through the postpartum experience and help women focus on healing and bonding with their new baby. It’s an essential process, that can be overlooked or become an afterthought in our busy lives.
The New Father: A Dad's Guide to the First Year
Include dads in the pre-baby study sessions with this popular series. Written by an experienced father, these books are easy to dip into as new dads navigate all the questions that come with being a parent. There are practical tips and lots of “just between us men” essays that will help men feel confident and excited about becoming fathers.
