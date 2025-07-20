6 Books to Read While You Wait for The Land of Sweet Forever

When Harper Lee released To Kill a Mockingbird to critical acclaim in 1960, the young writer captivated readers everywhere with her accessible writing style and unique perspective based on her Southern upbringing. But it wasn’t until 2015 when she released her follow-up at 89 years old—the sequel Go Set a Watchman, that she had written years prior, featuring the same iconic set of characters.

Now, nearly a decade after her death, a brand-new collection of previously unseen works including essays, stories and magazine pieces will be published in The Land of Sweet Forever, available on October 21st.

The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays By Harper Lee

With an introduction from longtime friend and writer Casey Cep, The Land of Sweet Forever is a touching tribute to one of the most remarkable voices in fiction. The Barnes and Noble Exclusive Edition will also include newly unearthed historical information on Harper Lee's spectacular life.

While Lee passed away in 2015, new readers of all ages continue to discover her impactful stories and powerful perspective. Whether you are a longtime fan or just entering her universe, here are a few related titles that will hold you over until her latest hits shelves.

“You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view.”- Harper Lee

To Kill a Mockingbird (Pulitzer Prize Winner) By Harper Lee

A story of racial injustice told through the eyes of a young girl named Scout living in the south in the 1930s, this Pulitzer Prize-winning classic is a must-read for all ages. A young Scout watches her father, lawyer Atticus Finch, as he defends a young black man in court. This staple in American literature is just as prominent now as it was when it was first published in 1960.

To Kill a Mockingbird Collector's Edition: A Novel By Harper Lee

Perhaps you've already revisited the classic, but you've never seen it like this. This breathtaking new edition of the world-renowned novel features a newly designed cloth cover and intricately sprayed edges—perfect for book collectors of all ages itching to update their shelf, or first-time readers looking for an impactful read. On sale 9/9.

Go Set a Watchman By Harper Lee

The unexpected follow-up to To Kill A Mockingbird – published over five decades later– features a compelling new look at the same familiar characters from the first novel. Lee expands on the complex relationship between an aging Atticus and a grown Scout in the 1950s, where their relationship becomes strained.

Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee By Casey Cep

As with most writers, Harper Lee was quite mysterious, so Casey Cep set out to piece together her elusive writing process. Cep takes a real-life mystery—a violent assassination at a funeral—and recounts not only the crime, but Lee's continued obsession with it. Lee had been researching and writing her own book inspired by the case before eventually abandoning it in the 1990s. Cep provides an intro for The Land of Sweet Forever.

The Mockingbird Next Door: Life with Harper Lee By Marja Mills

Despite being notoriously private, Harper Lee granted journalist Marja Mills a private look into her life in the early 2000s—forty years after To Kill a Mockingbird became an international sensation. Through personal conversations with the family, Milla reveals how the lives of Lee and her sister Alice were permanently altered after Lee became a celebrated author.

Other Voices, Other Rooms By Truman Capote

Truman Capote and Harper Lee were longtime friends growing up in the deep South, and it's often theorized that Capote assisted Lee with To Kill a Mockingbird, so the duo have had similar life experiences. Capote's semi-autobiographical novel is a brilliant testament to growing up during a tumultuous time in the South.