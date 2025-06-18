7 Dan Brown Books to Read as You Wait for The Secret of Secrets

After almost eight years, the wait is finally (almost) over. The bestselling author of The Da Vinci Code is finally granting us another book from his highly addictive Robert Langdon series. The newest novel, The Secret of Secrets, a mind-bending, globe-spanning maze of a story, is scheduled to be released on September 9th, 2025.

This highly anticipated twisty read takes Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears. Brimming with futuristic science, mystical lore and chilling discoveries, we cannot be more excited for this sixth installment.

“Nothing is hidden that will not be made known; nothing is secret that will not come to light.” Dan Brown, The Lost Symbol

While the suspense is brewing and we are anxiously counting down the days until we can get our hands and eyes on Brown’s latest, we are revisiting his earlier books. Whether you are trying to fill the gap while you wait or want to get a taste of what’s to come, we’ve put together a list of Dan Brown’s books to tide you over. Start at the beginning or choose a title that stirs your curiosity. While reading the books in order can enhance your connection to the characters, Brown’s novels can easily stand on their own. If you are new to Brown’s writing, don’t wait another second — jump right in!

High-stakes adventure meets history in this thrilling first installment of Dan Brown's Robert Langdon series. Brown delivers a richly atmospheric read that keeps the mystery alive till the very end. Adapted for the screen, starring Tom Hanks, in 2009, this is a tale that will pique your interest.

The Da Vinci Code, the second book in the Robert Langdon series, took the world by storm when it was first released in 2003. The highly-addictive read is a meticulous mélange of religious history, intricate puzzles and artistic conspiracies. If you love delving into the mysteries of secret societies, then this twisty thriller will pull you right in.

This is another highly entertaining read and the third installment in the Robert Langdon series. Dan Brown's masterful storytelling really shines through in this immersive story that takes place in the U.S. Capitol where ancient texts meet hidden Masonic temples. This is a fast-paced and thought-provoking read brimming with riddles and hidden messages that will stick with you for quite a while.

This fourth book in the Robert Langdon series is a reimagining of Dante's Inferno that brings on the twists. Langdon is faced with stopping a deadly virus and time is ticking. Delving into dark themes like transhumanism, overpopulation and humanity's survival, Brown takes us on a thrilling ride.

In the fifth installment of the Robert Langdon series, Brown takes on artificial intelligence, hidden history and humanity's evolution. Brimming with suspense, code-breaking and a heaping dose of dry humor, this satisfying read raises interesting questions about God, blind trust and where we are going. It's an edge-of-your-seat kind of thriller that really packs a punch.

If you want to experience Dan Brown's writing right from the very beginning, then this powerful debut novel will take you there. This action-packed cyber thriller features a female protagonist working for the NSA who gets caught up in a dangerous mission between the skyscrapers of Tokyo and Spanish cathedrals. Delving into conspiracies, moral dilemmas and data security, this is one excellent cryptic read.

Twisted motives fuel this Dan Brown standalone about a mysterious NASA discovery. Set in the Arctic, this one takes on science and politics. Raising ethical questions about the place scientific discoveries hold in our political landscape, this is a brilliantly written page-turner that comes with many surprises.