Summer Book Recs from Abby Jimenez
Sitting by the pool or on the beach is often the only time I get to read uninterrupted. It’s a chance for my brain to be transported to someplace else the same way my body is on vacation. I want to be submerged in characters and their world, but most of all I want to be left feeling whole and hopeful and satisfied at the end—which is why romance is always my go-to. No matter what happens in between the pages, romance is guaranteed to give you a happy ever after or a happy for now. It’s an emotional safe space where I’m free to fall, knowing the author is going to catch me.
This Could Be Us
By Kennedy Ryan
By Kennedy Ryan
If I’m looking for my heart to break, I’ll reach for one of my perennially favorite authors: Kennedy Ryan. She gives us real life struggles set against the backdrop of her perfectly crafted soulmates. This Could Be Us is peak Kennedy and a gateway to picking up all her backlist, which you’ll thank me for later.
Between Friends & Lovers: A Novel
By Shirlene Obuobi
Another one I wished I read by the pool is Between Friends and Lovers by Shirlene Obuobi. This new-to-me author gave me a strong intelligent heroine paired with cinnamon roll hero I couldn’t stop rooting for with. I also adored the friendships in this one, which were love stories of their own.
Just for the Summer
By Abby Jimenez
By Abby Jimenez
What am I giving my readers this summer? Just for the Summer is an unforgettable love story set on the shores of gorgeous Lake Minnetonka. Here in Minnesota we dream about our summers all year round. I loved writing about the season we all wait for here in the Twin Cities, and watching Emma fall in love with Justin and his beautiful state at the same time. After an unconventional meet cute involving an Am I The A-Hole Reddit Thread, traveling nurse Emma makes her way the land of Ten Thousand Lakes to spend six weeks in a cottage trying to break a maybe imaginary curse. It’s supposed to be fun and maybe a little ridiculous, but when family complicates things and real feelings get involved, plans change. I’m never one to shy away from depth in my romcoms, so expect to laugh and cry. At least if you’re on the beach or by the pool, you’ll have a towel handy!
