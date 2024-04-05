Summer Book Recs from Abby Jimenez

By Abby Jimenez

What am I giving my readers this summer? Just for the Summer is an unforgettable love story set on the shores of gorgeous Lake Minnetonka. Here in Minnesota we dream about our summers all year round. I loved writing about the season we all wait for here in the Twin Cities, and watching Emma fall in love with Justin and his beautiful state at the same time. After an unconventional meet cute involving an Am I The A-Hole Reddit Thread, traveling nurse Emma makes her way the land of Ten Thousand Lakes to spend six weeks in a cottage trying to break a maybe imaginary curse. It’s supposed to be fun and maybe a little ridiculous, but when family complicates things and real feelings get involved, plans change. I’m never one to shy away from depth in my romcoms, so expect to laugh and cry. At least if you’re on the beach or by the pool, you’ll have a towel handy!