An Alternative to Screens? Yes, Please!: Our Favorite Kids Audiobooks to Enhance Storytime

For a parent or caregiver, there’s a delicate balance between educating and entertaining the little ones in our lives. Of course, we’d like to check both of those boxes, but to borrow a mantra we’ve all said many times, “Honesty is the best policy.” So, let’s be honest with ourselves … that’s easier said than done.

As the parent of a toddler and infant, there are times that it feels like I’m juggling five flaming chainsaws while keeping ten plates spinning, all in the name of holding these little one’s attention. So, when we started incorporating audiobooks into our daily routine, it felt like a massive weight had been lifted off our shoulders.

Not only did we feel comfortable knowing precisely what our children were listening to (This is a no judgement zone, friends. Some of us rely on screens, others on search and find books or the aforementioned chainsaw juggling/plate spinning act), but it’s been proven that reading or listening to the same story repeatedly increases vocabulary by up to 12%. Of added benefit, most audiobooks are high-quality productions that include music and, often-times, a “read-along” version of the story. Between a symphonic track, recognizable voices, and those engaging stories, you may even find audiobooks become your family’s preferred method of storytelling.

After doing an easy search, I found that most of my son’s favorite read-alouds were available in audio format. They held his attention on the way to Pleasantville (which is what my wife and I affectionately call the window when the kids are asleep until the moment the wake up), so why couldn’t we enjoy our favorite stories in the car, on the train, and everywhere in between?

As the category manager for Children’s Books at Barnes & Noble, my household goes through many picture books. However, it’s necessary to remain humble, and it’s only appropriate to employ an in-house focus group. Therefore, with the assistance of my four-year-old Jack and his baby sister Leah, we present to you our favorite audiobooks. There are few things more exciting than finding a new favorite story. So, why not give these a chance? And if you have a recommendation, share it with the rest of us!

The Best “Classic”

The Best “New Favorite”

The Smart Cookie by Jory John, Cassandra Morris - Super sweet narration for a super sweet story about finding your passion.

The Best “Oh, we need to get ahead of this tantrum”

The Best “We’re on the way to Grandma’s House, and I need a break from ’We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ ”

Gladys the Magic Chicken by Adam Rubin - A zany and hilarious ode to fairytales with silly voices, silly sounds, a silly song, and one very magical chicken. From the author of the mega-popular Dragons Love Tacos.

The Best “This is really more for me than for the kids”

The Best “Let’s Daydream and Be Inspired”

Nigel and the Moon by Antwan Eady, Anthony Cloyd - A touching and empowering new addition to the you-can't-ever-have-enough category of kids' books about believing in yourself and dreaming big.

The Best “I know you don’t want to nap, but you really have to nap”