It’s All About the Chase: 10 Must-Read Cat-And-Mouse Thrillers
Cat-and-mouse thrillers are all about the pursuits, evasions and close calls that leave you breathless. If you’re looking for stories that do just that, then build your TBR list with these high-octane tales that will keep you on your toes.
Three Assassins: A Novel
Three Assassins: A Novel
By
Kotaro Isaka
Translator Sam Malissa
For a story of vengeance and love, pick up Our August Mystery/Thriller Pick, Three Assassins — the latest novel from Kotaro Isaka, author of Bullet Train. After the murder of his wife, a man gets caught up with a network of three assassins in this intricate and tense thriller you’ll fly through.
Alias Emma
Alias Emma
By Ava Glass
Your heart will be racing alongside Emma Makepeace as she races across London with the son of a Russian dissident while evading the thousands of cameras all around the city. An addictive tale of espionage, Alias Emma moves with breakneck pacing — we dare you to try to set this book down.
Zero Days (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Zero Days (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Ruth Ware
Ruth Ware is a great recommendation for fans of Agatha Christie, and her eighth novel is a propulsive read about a wife trying to track down her husband’s murderer — and clear her own name. Our exclusive edition includes a Q&A with Ware about the inspiration for this tense page turner.
The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel
The Butcher and the Wren: A Novel
An intense novel about a serial killer and the medical examiner following the trail of victims, The Butcher and the Wren will keep you on the edge of your seat. Alaina Urquhart, co-host of the true crime podcast Morbid, debuts with a razor-sharp and twisted tale that expertly draws from her background as an autopsy technician.
Orphan X (Orphan X Series #1)
Orphan X (Orphan X Series #1)
Jack Reacher. Jason Bourne. Evan Smoak. With high-tech gadgetry and a made-for-movie plot, Orphan X is a brilliant first novel in a fascinating series. The ninth Smoak novel is coming in February, so this is the perfect time to jump into Greg Hurwitz’s thrillers.
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu: A Novel
The Thousand Crimes of Ming Tsu: A Novel
By Tom Lin
Tom Lin centers our vision to a time and place long forgotten but forever burned into our collective memory: The American West. The landscape is brutal, the whiskey might as well be for medicinal purposes only, guns are drawn and the desert holds magic and horror. There is action, adventure and some very curious scenes throughout. We loved this novel. It is as poetic as it is profane.
Fox Creek (Cork O'Connor Series #19)
Fox Creek (Cork O'Connor Series #19)
The standout 19th book in William Kent Kruger’s Cork O’Connor series, Fox Creek is an atmospheric tale that weaves mysticism and mystery. Whether or not you’ve read the rest of the series, this book is a great place to start, so grab a copy for an unforgettable story about a PI trying to rescue his loved ones from mercenaries.
The Day of the Jackal
The Day of the Jackal
A classic and masterful tale of international intrigue, The Day of the Jackal tells of an assassin whose mission is to kill France’s President, Charles de Gaulle. From the bestselling author Frederick Forsyth, this race against time is perfect for fans of The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.
Damascus Station: A Novel
Damascus Station: A Novel
Former CIA analyst David McCloskey authentically captures modern intelligence for readers in this story of a CIA officer searching for a killer in war-torn Syria. With high-profile assassinations, secrets and a forbidden relationship, Damascus Station is a striking spy novel of loyalty and betrayal.
Heat 2
Heat 2
By Michael Mann , Meg Gardiner
Oscar-nominated director of atmospheric thriller films Michael Mann’s first crime novel, co-written with Edgar Award-winning writer, Meg Gardiner, expands the story of the acclaimed box office smash starring Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, and Val Kilmer. Part prequel, part sequel, always pushing the story and characters forward, this crime story is impossible to put down.
