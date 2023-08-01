It’s All About the Chase: 10 Must-Read Cat-And-Mouse Thrillers 

By Tom Lin

Tom Lin centers our vision to a time and place long forgotten but forever burned into our collective memory: The American West. The landscape is brutal, the whiskey might as well be for medicinal purposes only, guns are drawn and the desert holds magic and horror. There is action, adventure and some very curious scenes throughout. We loved this novel. It is as poetic as it is profane.