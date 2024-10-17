Best Fiction Books of 2024
We like to measure our time in books, and 2024 has been quite the year. With every trend, season and pop culture phenomenon (brat summer, we’re looking at you), we reflect fondly on the books that got us through it all. From seasoned authors that we couldn’t wait to catch up with like Haruki Murakami, Sally Rooney and Percival Everett, to newcomers we’ll keep our eyes on for years like Kaveh Akbar and Essie Chambers, 2024 has been a stellar year in fiction. Take a look through the best fiction of the year, down below.
James: A Novel
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.
Long Island (Oprah's Book Club)
By Colm Tóibín
We were so, so pleased when we heard that Colm Tóibín was writing a sequel to his beloved novel, Brooklyn. Family secrets and complicated choices drive this exhilarating story that we won’t forget.
Clear: A Novel
By Carys Davies
A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden.
Martyr!
By Kaveh Akbar
Poignant and darkly comic, smart and sharp, Akbar’s novel is a life-affirming story of addiction and art, love and loss.
The City and Its Uncertain Walls: A Novel
By
Haruki Murakami
Translator Philip Gabriel
Murakami creates his own intricate mythologies, and his latest is no exception.
Colored Television: A Novel (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Danzy Senna
Get everything you’ve ever wanted and lounge on borrowed time in Hollywood until it turns you upside down. Danzy Senna’s quick wit and wry voice has the big-heartedness of Dolly Alderton and the sensibility of Sally Rooney; readers of Miranda July’s All Fours and Kiley Reid’s Come and Get It will want to tell all their friends about this smart and sharp tale.
Entitlement: A Novel
By Rumaan Alam
Reading a novel by Rumaan Alam (Leave the World Behind) is always a pleasure — sharp dialogue, surprising characters (even the ones that make us mad), and very smart observations about who we are and what drives us, from love and money to family and more.
Paperback $18.99
The Most
We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch with clever details and an unflinching narrative voice.
Wandering Stars
By Tommy Orange
A multigenerational saga of Native American heritage and culture, Wandering Stars is Tommy Orange’s long-awaited follow-up to There There, tracking back in time and telling a story across centuries. Beginning with the Sand Creek Massacre, this book is a damning indictment of America’s treatment of its Native population.
All Fours
By Miranda July
Miranda July’s latest is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. Everyone’s going to be talking about this book.
The Mighty Red (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich returns to the world of The Beet Queen in this profound story of the natural world, place and community, perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Overstory by Richard Powers.
The God of the Woods: A Novel
By Liz Moore
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.
Swift River
A story of personal and generational grief, family relationships and resilience. Hilarious and heartbreaking, this is a warm, uplifting novel about a young woman’s journey to discover who she truly is.
The Women: A Novel
The Women is both singular and expansive in focus. Centered on one woman who goes to war in Vietnam, it is a stark reminder of the sacrifices women make for their country.
Hardcover $30.00
Long Island Compromise: A Novel
We couldn’t put this one down, and we have a feeling you won’t be able to, either. A story about the benefits and consequences of wealth and the lengths we’ll go to run from our personal mythologies — this cast of characters will hold you for ransom until the very end.
Intermezzo (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Sally Rooney
We all caught the Sally Rooney bug with her stunning debut Conversations with Friends — now we’re ready to fall in love all over again. Intermezzo absolutely soars with complicated relationships (romantic and familial) and the signature writing we can’t get enough of from a literary icon.
Blue Sisters: A Novel (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)
By Coco Mellors
Coco Mellors knows how to write unforgettable characters, and her newest novel gives us a few more to fall in love with. This story about sisterhood and how grief can pull a family apart — and put them back together again — is perfect for fans of Lily King.
Real Americans (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Rachel Khong
Other people’s families are always more interesting that our own and we really didn’t want to leave Lily and Nick (and the rest of the cast) behind… Grab a friend, this is a family you’ll want to talk about.
The Life Impossible (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Matt Haig
Embrace the unknown in this novel of discovery — of secrets and self — by an author who knows how to make us feel less alone.
The Night We Lost Him: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Laura Dave
Suspense and family drama, mystery and love story, The Night We Lost Him may well leave you devastated, but only in the best way.
Hardcover $26.99
Sandwich: A Novel
Pushed and pulled between her parents and her children, a woman faces her past and her future, in a story about the ins and outs and joy of life. Think Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois or anything by Laurie Colwin.
Hardcover $21.99
Before We Forget Kindness (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #5)
In a life of too-lates and missed opportunities, Toshikazu Kawaguchi invites us back to the coffee shop of regrets and second-chances with brand-new patrons.
Good Material (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Witty, clever and biting, Good Material is an exploration of friendship, love and the many forms a relationship can take. Great for fans of Curtis Sittenfeld and Emily Henry.
After Annie (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Like Anne Tyler and Ann Patchett, Anna Quindlen is a gentle guide through life’s tricky bits. We’ve missed reading her fiction and we’re so excited for her first novel in years.
Like Anne Tyler and Ann Patchett, Anna Quindlen is a gentle guide through life’s tricky bits. We’ve missed reading her fiction and we’re so excited for her first novel in years.