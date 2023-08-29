We’re Like Donna in Suits. We Know Everything (Like You’ll Love These Legal Thrillers)

The lawyers, paralegals and associates of Pearson Hardman made us want to get our hands on every courtroom drama we could find. Even without Mike Ross’s photographic memory, you can still live your own version of Suits and step into a lawyer’s shoes. While legally, we cannot confirm that these books will help you prepare for a big case, we can say that these legal thrillers will take you inside the courtroom — and on the edge of your seat.

We first met Mitch in The Firm when he faced off against his own prestigious (and corrupt) firm. He returns in Grisham’s long-awaited sequel, The Exchange — only now he’s a partner at the biggest law firm in the world. A favor throws everything he’s worked for in jeopardy, and Mitch must stay one step ahead of anything that might be thrown his way.

Bluebird, Bluebird (Edgar Award Winner) by Attica Locke. Take a trip down to East Texas for a rural noir about a small town full of secrets and resentment. Two murders set the entire town on edge, and the Texas Rangers send Darren Matthews to investigate. Attica Locke, executive producer of Netflix's From Scratch and co-executive producer of Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, sharply shows the impact of racial tensions in small Texan towns in this timely thriller about love, race and justice.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Lincoln Lawyer Series #1) by Michael Connelly. This bestselling legal thriller kicks off an addictive series about a charismatic lawyer who works with all kinds of clients in Los Angeles. As Mickey Haller builds his defense for a Beverly Hills playboy in The Lincoln Lawyer, the case quickly becomes a nightmare that puts his life (and the lives of those he loves) on the line.

While Justice Sleeps (Avery Keene Thriller #1) by Stacey Abrams. Step into the halls of the Supreme Court with Avery Keene as she untangles a web of corrupt politicians and power plays. A justice in a coma and dangerous conspiracies are just the start as a young law clerk pieces together clues left behind by her boss in this gripping legal thriller from Stacey Abrams.

False Witness by Karin Slaughter. If you learn anything from Suits, it's that everyone always has secrets that can make or break a case. No one understands that better than Leigh Collier, a lawyer who has been running from her past for two decades, and in False Witness, she's having to represent a man who knows it all and won't hesitate to reveal the truth.

Suspect by Scott Turow. Suspect is a riveting thriller about a reckless detective with strong gut instincts and razor-sharp skills. Clarice "Pinky" Granum's case takes her deep into the city's criminal network to unravel dark secrets and a twisted scandal, as she relies on every scrap of courage she has to get the job done.