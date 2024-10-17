Best Mystery & Thriller Books of 2024
Looking for a chilling story with an unreliable narrator? How about psychological thrillers or mysteries with complicated family ties? Authors like Alex Michaelides, Tana French, Richard Osman and so many others made this a year of conspiracy cork boards and murder-mystery dinner parties. These are the best mystery & thriller books of 2024.
The Fury
The Fury
With a deviously unreliable narrator providing a constant and consistent supply of twists, turns and surprises, this character-rich story is dripping in readability. Rounded out with a propulsive plot and saturated in suspense, The Fury is immensely compelling and a joy to read.
Home Is Where the Bodies Are (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jeneva Rose
Home Is Where the Bodies Are (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jeneva Rose
When the past unexpectedly comes back, it’s up to three siblings to decide what happens next. This harrowing thriller is unique in premise, sharp in prose and rich in twists, turns and every other form of misdirection. With underlying themes of family and how our pasts define us, there are layers to peel back to get the full scope of the story.
The Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Tana French
The Hunter (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Tana French
Tana French returns to Ardnakelty, where family ties are tested as secrets and revenge creep through the small town. Is there gold in the mountains — or something more sinister?
Middle of the Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Riley Sager
Middle of the Night (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Riley Sager
From the author of such nail-biting thrillers as The Only One Left and The House Across the Lake comes another propulsive page-turner that will leave you glued to the page. When the past comes back to haunt a small town, it’s up to Ethan to contend with what happened while discovering just what safety really means.
Spirit Crossing (B&N Signed Exclusive Book) (Cork O'Connor Series #20)
Spirit Crossing (B&N Signed Exclusive Book) (Cork O'Connor Series #20)
Cork O’Connor teams up with the Iron Lake Ojibwe Tribal Police in this atmospheric murder mystery interweaved with Indigenous lore.
This Is Why We Lied (Will Trent Thriller #12)
This Is Why We Lied (Will Trent Thriller #12)
This story of secrets and lies, murder and mayhem is a gruesome, gritty ride.
The Grey Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #19)
By Louise Penny
The Grey Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #19)
By Louise Penny
Louise Penny is back with The Grey Wolf, the 19th installment in the award-winning Inspector Gamache mystery series, taking the cozy, character-driven narrative into another tantalizing whodunit in and around Three Pines.
The Butcher Game: A Dr. Wren Muller Novel
The Butcher Game: A Dr. Wren Muller Novel
Pack your bags for this cross country cat-and-mouse chase where Dr. Wren Mueller will do anything to trap a killer and heal past wounds.
We Solve Murders (B&N Exclusive Edition)
We Solve Murders (B&N Exclusive Edition)
How to catch a killer: put off early retirement. A cat-and-mouse race against time from the witty, sharp and sly voice of Richard Osman.
The Blue Hour: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Blue Hour: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Eerie, lush and dark — The Blue Hour is a psychological thriller about hidden truths and the dangers that come with uncovering them. This is Paula Hawkins at her finest.
The Seventh Floor: A Novel
The Seventh Floor: A Novel
In a job this unforgiving, friendship can’t last. These secret agents have survived the unspeakable together, and now their next targets are each other.
The Last One at the Wedding: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Last One at the Wedding: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Riley Sager fans: we have your next read, a ticking time bomb that’ll keep you guessing until the very end.
All the Colors of the Dark (Read with Jenna Pick)
All the Colors of the Dark (Read with Jenna Pick)
The latest from former B&N Book Club author Whitaker (We Begin at the End) is set in 1970s Missouri — where the world feels unpredictable and dark. This thriller is as addictive as Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll.
Exposure
Exposure
Creepy and disquieting, this paranormal thriller will keep you looking over your shoulder for ghosts lurking in the shadows.
The Sequel: A Novel
The Sequel: A Novel
Our favorite anti-hero is back and wielding her pen — her greatest (and deadliest) weapon.
Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Everyone on This Train Is a Suspect (B&N Exclusive Edition)
If the title, the premise and the comparison to Richard Osman weren’t enough to win you over, know that this is a ridiculously clever locked-room mystery that is as full of hilarity as it is of suspects. Benjamin Stevenson already announced himself with his debut Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone, but this will only announce him more.
The Truth about the Devlins (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Truth about the Devlins (B&N Exclusive Edition)
A psychological suspense standalone that is perfectly on brand with Lisa Scottoline’s specialty. This pacey read bandies with the power and precariousness of lies and their effects on us. It’s a propulsive read you won’t want to put down.
One Perfect Couple (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Ruth Ware
One Perfect Couple (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Ruth Ware
The right balance of authentic character and thrilling stakes, One Perfect Couple boasts a breakneck pace and tension that squeezes tighter the longer you read.
The Last Murder at the End of the World: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Last Murder at the End of the World: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Turton’s newest whodunit set on the foggy Greek isles is an entertaining, escapist read, just like The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle.
Southern Man (Penn Cage Series #7)
By Greg Iles
Southern Man (Penn Cage Series #7)
By Greg Iles
Fan favorite Penn Cage is back in the driver’s seat for a thrilling crime story with searing contemporary themes. The suspense will keep you glued to the page well into the night.
