Our Most Anticipated Books of June 2023

By Deborah Willis

Perfect for fans of Something New Under the Sun, this stellar debut has pulled us into its orbit. While Amber joins a reality show to compete for the chance to join a billionaire’s human-led mission to Mars — the first of its kind, her ex-boyfriend tunes in to discover why his love would want to leave the entire planet with no hope of return. A striking satirical look at humanity’s pursuit of fame in the face of environmental crisis, Girlfriend on Mars is an unforgettable tale of love, grief, greed, and crisis.