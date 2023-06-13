Poured Over Double Shot: Tania James and Julia Fine

These two novels transport readers into rich, vivid historical settings — whether it’s a journey from colonial India to Europe, or through the canals of 18th century Venice.

Loot by Tania James follows one young artist from his homeland across the world to retrieve a stolen wooden tiger in an engrossing adventure. James joins us in conversation about the choice to write historical fiction, the vast web of colonization and empire (including stolen art), how she came to the voice of the novel and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

Obsession meets ambition in Julia Fine’s Maddalena and the Dark, with two teenage girls set to bargain for their futures — whatever the price. Fine joins us to talk about the particular politics of Venice, the distinct nature of teen girl friendship, highlighting contemporary issues through the past and more with guest host Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

