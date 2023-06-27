Poured Over: Caroline O’Donoghue on The Rachel Incident
“God, I was an idiot, but I had good legs.”
Caroline O’Donoghue’s The Rachel Incident is a witty and emotional journey through friendships, first loves and all the challenges that come with being in your early 20s. O’Donoghue joins us to talk about her incredibly relatable characters, realistic love interests, writing for adults and YA and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Madyson and Mary.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue
All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue
Circle of Friends by Maeve Binchy
Brother of the More Famous Jack by Barbara Trapido
Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews
Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Featured Books (TBR Topoff):
How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry
Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes