Poured Over: Caroline O’Donoghue on The Rachel Incident

“God, I was an idiot, but I had good legs.”

Caroline O’Donoghue’s The Rachel Incident is a witty and emotional journey through friendships, first loves and all the challenges that come with being in your early 20s. O’Donoghue joins us to talk about her incredibly relatable characters, realistic love interests, writing for adults and YA and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Madyson and Mary.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Rachel Incident by Caroline O’Donoghue

All Our Hidden Gifts by Caroline O’Donoghue

Circle of Friends by Maeve Binchy

Brother of the More Famous Jack by Barbara Trapido

Flowers in the Attic by V.C. Andrews

Kafka on the Shore by Haruki Murakami

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

How to Find Love in a Bookshop by Veronica Henry

Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes