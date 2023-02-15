Our Most Anticipated Book Releases of March 2023

Matthew Desmond

In Stock Online

Hardcover $23.24 $28.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Nearly forty million in the wealthiest democracy on the planet “live” at or below the poverty line, crushed by it. Poverty, by America answers why that is. We are all culpable, witting and unwitting. How did we get here, how do we collectively perpetuate poverty’s reach and how might we be able to undo this suffering? Fierce, unflinching, and crytsal clear, Matthew Desmond lays down a line in the sand and yet imagines that with some hard work, there is a path to a more accountable, equitable, compassionate nation. Tune into the Poured Over podcast this month as we discuss Poverty, by America with Matthew Desmond.