Our Most Anticipated Books of May 2023

By Abraham Verghese

In Stock Online

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

Ever since Cutting for Stone, we have been eagerly awaiting another book by Abraham Verghese, and what a breathtaking return this is. In this family, one member in each generation is doomed to drown, and one matriarch must rely on her faith and love to keep them all afloat. An extraordinary look at what past generations have endured for the sake of the present, Verghese’s tribute to 20th century India is a literary feat you won’t want to miss. If you’d like to hear the story straight from the author, check out the audiobook. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Abraham Verghese to discuss The Covenant of Water.