Our Most Anticipated Books of May 2023
The summer months are almost here, which means it’s time to build those TBR piles. If you’re trying to prepare your reading list for vacations, lazy weekends, or afternoons inside trying to beat the heat, we recommend starting with our most anticipated books coming this May!
The Secret Book of Flora Lea (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Hardcover
$25.51
$28.99
The Secret Book of Flora Lea (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.51
$28.99
This is a moving ode to sisterhood, storytelling, and hope involving two young girls after they’ve relocated during World War II. To fill their days, Hazel spins a fairy tale for her sister. Not long after, Flora disappears, and Hazel carries that guilt into adulthood… until she receives a novel at her bookshop filled with the tales she shared only with her sister. As hope blooms and mysteries deepen, The Secret Book of Flora Lea is certain to reawaken the magic of storytelling within every reader.
This is a moving ode to sisterhood, storytelling, and hope involving two young girls after they’ve relocated during World War II. To fill their days, Hazel spins a fairy tale for her sister. Not long after, Flora disappears, and Hazel carries that guilt into adulthood… until she receives a novel at her bookshop filled with the tales she shared only with her sister. As hope blooms and mysteries deepen, The Secret Book of Flora Lea is certain to reawaken the magic of storytelling within every reader.
The East Indian: A Novel
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The East Indian: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Brinda Charry’s debut explores colonialism and racism through its reimagining of a seldom-mentioned historical figure. When a man kidnapped from East India gets transported to Jamestown, Virginia, he is forced to work alongside other indentured servants at the tobacco plantations. As he adapts to life in the colony, he forges his own path towards becoming a physician’s assistant. Richly imagined and immersive, The East Indian brings history to life with its gripping narrative and lyrical voice. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Brinda Charry to discuss The East Indian.
Brinda Charry’s debut explores colonialism and racism through its reimagining of a seldom-mentioned historical figure. When a man kidnapped from East India gets transported to Jamestown, Virginia, he is forced to work alongside other indentured servants at the tobacco plantations. As he adapts to life in the colony, he forges his own path towards becoming a physician’s assistant. Richly imagined and immersive, The East Indian brings history to life with its gripping narrative and lyrical voice. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Brinda Charry to discuss The East Indian.
Good Night, Irene
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Good Night, Irene
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Inspired by his own mother, Luis Alberto Urrea’s Good Night, Irene, is a loving tribute to friendship and the heroism of women during World War II. To escape an abusive fiancé, Irene enlists with the Red Cross and heads off to Europe, becoming fast friends with another woman she met in training. While embedded with Allied soldiers, Irene falls for an American fighter pilot, and her only hope becomes that they all make it through alive. This empathetic chronicle of love and heartbreak in the face of war is a treasure that we can’t wait for readers to discover. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast in June with Luis Alberto Urrea to discuss Good Night, Irene.
Inspired by his own mother, Luis Alberto Urrea’s Good Night, Irene, is a loving tribute to friendship and the heroism of women during World War II. To escape an abusive fiancé, Irene enlists with the Red Cross and heads off to Europe, becoming fast friends with another woman she met in training. While embedded with Allied soldiers, Irene falls for an American fighter pilot, and her only hope becomes that they all make it through alive. This empathetic chronicle of love and heartbreak in the face of war is a treasure that we can’t wait for readers to discover. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast in June with Luis Alberto Urrea to discuss Good Night, Irene.
Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
With nods to Chinese myth and legend, Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea is a story of survival against all odds, perfect for fans of Piranesi. When a pirate queen’s husband is slain, she must act quickly to keep her power. Leading with callousness and courage, she finds that she’s navigating more than just the seas after marrying her late-spouse’s second-in-command and promising an heir. This ambitious novel about equality, love, and revenge is a riveting portrait of a fierce woman. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast in June with Rita Chang Eppig to discuss Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea.
With nods to Chinese myth and legend, Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea is a story of survival against all odds, perfect for fans of Piranesi. When a pirate queen’s husband is slain, she must act quickly to keep her power. Leading with callousness and courage, she finds that she’s navigating more than just the seas after marrying her late-spouse’s second-in-command and promising an heir. This ambitious novel about equality, love, and revenge is a riveting portrait of a fierce woman. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast in June with Rita Chang Eppig to discuss Deep as the Sky, Red as the Sea.
The Covenant of Water
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
The Covenant of Water
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
Ever since Cutting for Stone, we have been eagerly awaiting another book by Abraham Verghese, and what a breathtaking return this is. In this family, one member in each generation is doomed to drown, and one matriarch must rely on her faith and love to keep them all afloat. An extraordinary look at what past generations have endured for the sake of the present, Verghese’s tribute to 20th century India is a literary feat you won’t want to miss. If you’d like to hear the story straight from the author, check out the audiobook. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Abraham Verghese to discuss The Covenant of Water.
Ever since Cutting for Stone, we have been eagerly awaiting another book by Abraham Verghese, and what a breathtaking return this is. In this family, one member in each generation is doomed to drown, and one matriarch must rely on her faith and love to keep them all afloat. An extraordinary look at what past generations have endured for the sake of the present, Verghese’s tribute to 20th century India is a literary feat you won’t want to miss. If you’d like to hear the story straight from the author, check out the audiobook. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Abraham Verghese to discuss The Covenant of Water.
The Guest (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The Guest (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Emma Cline
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The Guest is a compelling example of why Emma Cline has become such a huge name in fiction. At the end of a summer on Long Island, Alex is abruptly dismissed by the older man she’s been staying with and begins to drift from place to place. Fans of The Paper Palace should pick up this innovative story about a desperate grifter in denial and the destruction she leaves in her wake. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Emma Cline to discuss The Guest.
The Guest is a compelling example of why Emma Cline has become such a huge name in fiction. At the end of a summer on Long Island, Alex is abruptly dismissed by the older man she’s been staying with and begins to drift from place to place. Fans of The Paper Palace should pick up this innovative story about a desperate grifter in denial and the destruction she leaves in her wake. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Emma Cline to discuss The Guest.
The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece: A novel
Hardcover
$26.99
$32.50
The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece: A novel
By
Tom Hanks
Illustrator R. Sikoryak
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$32.50
America’s favorite actor has returned to print with a story about stories (and superheroes) on page and screen. In 1947, a battle-worn soldier inspires a young boy. In 1970, the boy — now an underground comics artist — finally pens the tale it took him 23 years to tell. Fast-forward to today, and we follow a colorful cast and their big-shot director as they attempt to film a contemporary adaptation. Who better to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the intricacies of movie production than Tom Hanks himself?
America’s favorite actor has returned to print with a story about stories (and superheroes) on page and screen. In 1947, a battle-worn soldier inspires a young boy. In 1970, the boy — now an underground comics artist — finally pens the tale it took him 23 years to tell. Fast-forward to today, and we follow a colorful cast and their big-shot director as they attempt to film a contemporary adaptation. Who better to give us a behind-the-scenes look at the intricacies of movie production than Tom Hanks himself?
Yellowface (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Yellowface (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By R. F. Kuang
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
From the author of our 2022 Speculative Fiction Book of the Year, Babel, comes another immersive novel exploring themes of racism and privilege. When a frustrated author witnesses a literary darling’s death in a freak accident, she decides to pass off their work in progress as her own. But even with a rebranding to be more ethnically ambiguous, she can’t seem to get out of their shadow… even as she hits the bestseller list. A brilliantly satirical story that exposes the constant erasure of Asian American voices, Yellowface is yet another smash hit from R. F. Kuang. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with R. F. Kuang to discuss Yellowface.
From the author of our 2022 Speculative Fiction Book of the Year, Babel, comes another immersive novel exploring themes of racism and privilege. When a frustrated author witnesses a literary darling’s death in a freak accident, she decides to pass off their work in progress as her own. But even with a rebranding to be more ethnically ambiguous, she can’t seem to get out of their shadow… even as she hits the bestseller list. A brilliantly satirical story that exposes the constant erasure of Asian American voices, Yellowface is yet another smash hit from R. F. Kuang. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with R. F. Kuang to discuss Yellowface.
The Half Moon: A Novel
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The Half Moon: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
If you loved the secrecy and family struggles that took center stage in Ask Again, Yes, then you’ll love Mary Beth Keane’s newest novel. In this affecting story about forgiveness and the complications of living in a small town, one couple navigates the heartache of infertility, separation, and moving on. Masterfully written, The Half Moon speaks straight to the heart with tenderness and hope. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Mary Beth Keane to discuss The Half Moon.
If you loved the secrecy and family struggles that took center stage in Ask Again, Yes, then you’ll love Mary Beth Keane’s newest novel. In this affecting story about forgiveness and the complications of living in a small town, one couple navigates the heartache of infertility, separation, and moving on. Masterfully written, The Half Moon speaks straight to the heart with tenderness and hope. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Mary Beth Keane to discuss The Half Moon.
The Late Americans: A Novel
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The Late Americans: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Digging into the complexities of self-discovery and friendship while on the cusp of adulthood, The Late Americans follows one circle through a messy year of complicated relationships. When four graduate students go on one last trip before their time at the college fades away, they face unavoidable truths that will alter their lives. With intimate and keen observations, Brandon Taylor will dazzle readers with the depth of his characters and their circumstances. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Brandon Taylor to discuss The Late Americans.
Digging into the complexities of self-discovery and friendship while on the cusp of adulthood, The Late Americans follows one circle through a messy year of complicated relationships. When four graduate students go on one last trip before their time at the college fades away, they face unavoidable truths that will alter their lives. With intimate and keen observations, Brandon Taylor will dazzle readers with the depth of his characters and their circumstances. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Brandon Taylor to discuss The Late Americans.
Chain Gang All Stars: A Novel
Hardcover
$24.30
$27.00
Chain Gang All Stars: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.30
$27.00
An electrifying debut from Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chain-Gang All-Stars is a pulse-pounding story about women gladiators forced to battle to win their freedom. Deftly shifting through perspectives, this book follows two women as they fight for freedom and the humanity of their fellow prisoners, against the private jails who will do anything to prevent change. A brutal and poignant exploration of the American prison system, this is an extraordinary story about mass incarceration, race, and systemic injustice. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Nana Kwame Adjoin-Brenyah to discuss Chain-Gang All-Stars.
An electrifying debut from Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah, Chain-Gang All-Stars is a pulse-pounding story about women gladiators forced to battle to win their freedom. Deftly shifting through perspectives, this book follows two women as they fight for freedom and the humanity of their fellow prisoners, against the private jails who will do anything to prevent change. A brutal and poignant exploration of the American prison system, this is an extraordinary story about mass incarceration, race, and systemic injustice. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Nana Kwame Adjoin-Brenyah to discuss Chain-Gang All-Stars.
Drowning
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Drowning
By T. J. Newman
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
T.J. Newman must have heard the reviews saying that Falling was “Jaws at 35,000 feet” because her next book has crashed us straight into the ocean floor. After a flight sinks to the bottom of the sea with 12 passengers still sealed aboard, the situation is precarious. Drowning reads like an epic action movie as we follow the desperate rescue attempts and the seconds tick by.
T.J. Newman must have heard the reviews saying that Falling was “Jaws at 35,000 feet” because her next book has crashed us straight into the ocean floor. After a flight sinks to the bottom of the sea with 12 passengers still sealed aboard, the situation is precarious. Drowning reads like an epic action movie as we follow the desperate rescue attempts and the seconds tick by.
The Ferryman (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$23.99
$30.00
The Ferryman (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.99
$30.00
The Ferryman introduces readers to the archipelago of Prospera, an orderly utopia protected from the outside world. Proctor helps people “retire” when the monitors in their arms fall below 10% — but with mysterious dreams appearing and his own monitor rapidly dropping, he starts feeling unnerved. When his father gives him a cryptic message and unrest starts to build, Proctor begins to question everything. A riveting return from Justin Cronin, prepare yourself for this eerie island and the not-so-perfect paradise it houses.
The Ferryman introduces readers to the archipelago of Prospera, an orderly utopia protected from the outside world. Proctor helps people “retire” when the monitors in their arms fall below 10% — but with mysterious dreams appearing and his own monitor rapidly dropping, he starts feeling unnerved. When his father gives him a cryptic message and unrest starts to build, Proctor begins to question everything. A riveting return from Justin Cronin, prepare yourself for this eerie island and the not-so-perfect paradise it houses.
Fourth Wing
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Fourth Wing
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Perfect for fans of The Priory of the Orange Tree and Naomi Novik, Fourth Wing is a stunning start to a brand-new fantasy series. At a college that trains an elite platoon of dragon riders, the commanding general has demanded that her frail daughter join the ranks. With threats looming, she must rely on her intellect for survival — and to discover what the leadership is hiding. An addictive adventure, Rebecca Yarros’s newest simmers with forbidden romance, betrayal, and high stakes.
Perfect for fans of The Priory of the Orange Tree and Naomi Novik, Fourth Wing is a stunning start to a brand-new fantasy series. At a college that trains an elite platoon of dragon riders, the commanding general has demanded that her frail daughter join the ranks. With threats looming, she must rely on her intellect for survival — and to discover what the leadership is hiding. An addictive adventure, Rebecca Yarros’s newest simmers with forbidden romance, betrayal, and high stakes.
A Shadow Crown (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
A Shadow Crown (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Melissa Blair returns with another installment of the fantasy saga that’s kept us all abuzz. A Shadow Crown envelops readers in its vivid world of Fae, tyrannical kings, and Myrelinth — a city for magical beings to live harmoniously. When the search mounts for a traitor in their midst, one Halfling must open her heart to allies in hopes of surviving. A story of found family, love, and treachery, this is the perfect read for fans of Sarah J. Maas to lose themselves in.
Melissa Blair returns with another installment of the fantasy saga that’s kept us all abuzz. A Shadow Crown envelops readers in its vivid world of Fae, tyrannical kings, and Myrelinth — a city for magical beings to live harmoniously. When the search mounts for a traitor in their midst, one Halfling must open her heart to allies in hopes of surviving. A story of found family, love, and treachery, this is the perfect read for fans of Sarah J. Maas to lose themselves in.
Witch King
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
Witch King
By Martha Wells
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
Fans of Murderbot will be thrilled to get their hands on Martha Wells’s first new fantasy in over a decade. When a demon finds his consciousness separated from his body, he searches for answers with close friends to help him along the way. The Witch King is a masterful exploration of betrayal and trust with unparalleled world-building bringing the rebellion to life.
Fans of Murderbot will be thrilled to get their hands on Martha Wells’s first new fantasy in over a decade. When a demon finds his consciousness separated from his body, he searches for answers with close friends to help him along the way. The Witch King is a masterful exploration of betrayal and trust with unparalleled world-building bringing the rebellion to life.
Ink Blood Sister Scribe: A Novel
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Ink Blood Sister Scribe: A Novel
By Emma Törzs
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
This genre-bending debut about estranged half-sisters protecting their library of magical books will cast a spell over you. After their father suddenly dies, they discover a magical world and family secrets with dangerous consequences. This rich story full of mystery, magic, and mayhem is perfect for fans of Alix E. Harrow and Book of Night.
This genre-bending debut about estranged half-sisters protecting their library of magical books will cast a spell over you. After their father suddenly dies, they discover a magical world and family secrets with dangerous consequences. This rich story full of mystery, magic, and mayhem is perfect for fans of Alix E. Harrow and Book of Night.
The True Love Experiment (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Hardcover
$23.23
$27.99
The True Love Experiment (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.23
$27.99
The authors collectively known as Christina Lauren are going meta with this romance novel about a romance novelist. Like this dynamic duo, Fizzy has her own bestsellers under her belt, but she realizes she hasn’t exactly been walking the walk. Enter a documentary filmmaker desperate for inspiration. Together, they start The True Love Experiment, a dating show about Fizzy trying to find the love she so often writes about. With delightful banter and steamy flirtations, this is a joyous love letter to romance readers.
The authors collectively known as Christina Lauren are going meta with this romance novel about a romance novelist. Like this dynamic duo, Fizzy has her own bestsellers under her belt, but she realizes she hasn’t exactly been walking the walk. Enter a documentary filmmaker desperate for inspiration. Together, they start The True Love Experiment, a dating show about Fizzy trying to find the love she so often writes about. With delightful banter and steamy flirtations, this is a joyous love letter to romance readers.
Once More with Feeling: A Novel (B&N Exclusive)
Paperback
$15.30
$17.00
Once More with Feeling: A Novel (B&N Exclusive)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$15.30
$17.00
Another love story from the sensational Elissa Sussman, Once More with Feeling is a second chance romance perfect for fans of pop music and Broadway alike! Interweaving multiple timelines, we watch two former pop stars slowly go from friends to lovers to enemies before becoming lovers once more while working together on a Broadway show. With sizzling chemistry and humor, this is a reminder that love never dies, and even in the face of a catastrophic breakup, the show must go on.
Another love story from the sensational Elissa Sussman, Once More with Feeling is a second chance romance perfect for fans of pop music and Broadway alike! Interweaving multiple timelines, we watch two former pop stars slowly go from friends to lovers to enemies before becoming lovers once more while working together on a Broadway show. With sizzling chemistry and humor, this is a reminder that love never dies, and even in the face of a catastrophic breakup, the show must go on.
Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Walking with Sam: A Father, a Son, and Five Hundred Miles Across Spain
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Actor Andrew McCarthy takes us along for the trek as he and his son walk the Camino de Santiago in this moving travel memoir. Deep and honest conversations about life help the two pass the time and grow closer to each other — and their destination — mile by mile. A candid emotional and physical journey, Walking with Sam navigates the redefining of a father’s and son’s relationship and makes a perfect gift for graduation or Father’s Day.
Actor Andrew McCarthy takes us along for the trek as he and his son walk the Camino de Santiago in this moving travel memoir. Deep and honest conversations about life help the two pass the time and grow closer to each other — and their destination — mile by mile. A candid emotional and physical journey, Walking with Sam navigates the redefining of a father’s and son’s relationship and makes a perfect gift for graduation or Father’s Day.
The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
The Book of Charlie: Wisdom from the Remarkable American Life of a 109-Year-Old Man
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.40
$26.00
A touching story about one centenarian, The Book of Charlie is filled with the wisdom one man who lived a long, full life. As David Von Drehle talked with Charlie and discovered his resilience in the face of tragedy and trials, he set out to share with the world all he learned from their friendship. This inspiring and fascinating narrative is forged in the affection Drehle and Charlie shared and displays the luminous nature of a well-lived life.
A touching story about one centenarian, The Book of Charlie is filled with the wisdom one man who lived a long, full life. As David Von Drehle talked with Charlie and discovered his resilience in the face of tragedy and trials, he set out to share with the world all he learned from their friendship. This inspiring and fascinating narrative is forged in the affection Drehle and Charlie shared and displays the luminous nature of a well-lived life.
The World: A Family History of Humanity
Hardcover
$40.50
$45.00
The World: A Family History of Humanity
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$40.50
$45.00
Simon Sebag Montefiore has written a tome for the history buff exploring the world’s past with a focus on the dynastic families who shaped it. Prepare to be surprised as you traverse the history of humanity through wars, love affairs, turmoil, and triumph. A breathtaking achievement, The World is a compelling narrative that weaves together the stories of a plethora of people over thousands of years.
Simon Sebag Montefiore has written a tome for the history buff exploring the world’s past with a focus on the dynastic families who shaped it. Prepare to be surprised as you traverse the history of humanity through wars, love affairs, turmoil, and triumph. A breathtaking achievement, The World is a compelling narrative that weaves together the stories of a plethora of people over thousands of years.
King: A Life
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
King: A Life
By Jonathan Eig
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The first full biography of Martin Luther King Jr. in decades, King is a layered depiction of the man who gave his life fighting passionately for change. This comprehensive narrative explores King’s journey as he underwent emotional and political turmoil while facing his fraught relationships with family and other activists. Jonathan Eig paints a stunning portrait of King, and history buffs will be delighted to discover the activist more fully. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Jonathan Eig to discuss King: A Life.
The first full biography of Martin Luther King Jr. in decades, King is a layered depiction of the man who gave his life fighting passionately for change. This comprehensive narrative explores King’s journey as he underwent emotional and political turmoil while facing his fraught relationships with family and other activists. Jonathan Eig paints a stunning portrait of King, and history buffs will be delighted to discover the activist more fully. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Jonathan Eig to discuss King: A Life.
The Story of Art Without Men
Hardcover
$40.50
$45.00
The Story of Art Without Men
By Katy Hessel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$40.50
$45.00
In art — as in life — men are often seen as the default. Katy Hessel turns the lens on works that have long been undervalued and tells the fascinating stories behind them and the women who created them. This new book flips the story on its head, spotlighting the great women who have influenced and defined art for centuries. The Story of Art Without Men is an inspiring rebalancing of the chronicle of artistic excellence. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Katy Hessel to discuss The Story of Art Without Men.
In art — as in life — men are often seen as the default. Katy Hessel turns the lens on works that have long been undervalued and tells the fascinating stories behind them and the women who created them. This new book flips the story on its head, spotlighting the great women who have influenced and defined art for centuries. The Story of Art Without Men is an inspiring rebalancing of the chronicle of artistic excellence. Stay tuned for a Poured Over Podcast this month with Katy Hessel to discuss The Story of Art Without Men.